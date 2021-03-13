Citing risk, Lady Bears withdraw from tourney

Missouri State left the Quad-Cities on Saturday and returned to its campus in Springfield, Mo., to await the announcement of the NCAA tournament field on Monday evening.

Kyle Moats, the director of athletics at Missouri State, said in a statement that preserving the Lady Bears’ participation in the NCAA tourney was at the forefront of the decision that was made.

“Our top priority is to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament,’’ Moats said in a statement. “Our players lost that opportunity last year with the pandemic and the cancellation of the postseason. We have to ensure that our players and our staff get that opportunity this year.’’

Under guidelines approved by Missouri Valley athletic directors prior to the start of the season, Saturday’s game between Missouri State and Bradley was declared a no contest and will not impact either team’s record.

Athletic directors had also approved a plan to re-seed the tournament if coronavirus-related issues did arise.

That decision was made prior to the tournament’s start on Thursday and led to an adjusted schedule of games for the remaining three semifinal qualifiers.