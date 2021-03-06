Clark, Hawkeyes finish off Huskers

IOWA CITY — The fourth quarter belonged to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women’s basketball team Saturday.
Locked in a tight battle with the Cornhuskers from the start, Clark scored 19 of her 35 points in the final quarter to help the Hawkeyes rally for an 83-75 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Much like her 39-point effort in a road win at Nebraska on Feb. 11, Clark stepped up in the final minutes when the Hawkeyes needed production from the freshman the most.
The freshman put Iowa ahead to stay with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the game, erasing the 63-62 lead Nebraska had taken 30 seconds earlier on a 3-point basket by Isabelle Bourne by answering with one of her three 3-point baskets in the final quarter.
Clark scored seven straight points to help Iowa seize a 67-63 lead, then strung together another run of five points as Iowa expanded its lead to 74-66 midway through the final quarter.
The Cornhuskers came no closer than five points the rest of the game and when they did pull within 76-71 on a 3-point basket by Ruby Porter with 3:06 to go, Clark answered again with another 3-point basket to extend the Hawkeye lead to eight points.
While Iowa finished off its 53.7% shooting effort for the game with a 7-of-11 touch in the final quarter, the Hawkeyes helped themselves by limiting Nebraska to 5-of-16 shooting in the fourth quarter.
"I think it was more of a 'let's get this done' kind of an attitude that made a difference," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "It was an attitude change. Let's quit messing around let's get this done."
Iowa trailed 20-18 after one quarter, 37-34 at halftime and 60-58 through three quarters before rallying for the win.
Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock also reached double figures in the victory, finishing with 14 and 12 points respectively.
Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska (11-11, 9-10) with 17 points, one of four Cornhuskers to finish in double figures.
Clark’s 11th 30-point game of the season started quickly as well.
She recorded five points in the first 3:08 of the game, giving her 601 points for the season and allowing her to join Megan Gustafson, Cindy Haugejorde, Michelle Edwards and Franthea Price as the only Hawkeyes to score 600 points in a season.
She hit 11-of-19 shots in the victory and now has 631 points on the season.
With its win, Iowa (15-8, 11-8 Big Ten) will be the sixth seed for the conference tournament.
The Hawkeyes will face 11th-seeded Purdue in a Wednesday opener at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a game that will tipoff at approximately 8 p.m.