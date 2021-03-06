Clark, Hawkeyes finish off Huskers

IOWA CITY — The fourth quarter belonged to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women’s basketball team Saturday.

Locked in a tight battle with the Cornhuskers from the start, Clark scored 19 of her 35 points in the final quarter to help the Hawkeyes rally for an 83-75 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Much like her 39-point effort in a road win at Nebraska on Feb. 11, Clark stepped up in the final minutes when the Hawkeyes needed production from the freshman the most.

The freshman put Iowa ahead to stay with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the game, erasing the 63-62 lead Nebraska had taken 30 seconds earlier on a 3-point basket by Isabelle Bourne by answering with one of her three 3-point baskets in the final quarter.

Clark scored seven straight points to help Iowa seize a 67-63 lead, then strung together another run of five points as Iowa expanded its lead to 74-66 midway through the final quarter.

The Cornhuskers came no closer than five points the rest of the game and when they did pull within 76-71 on a 3-point basket by Ruby Porter with 3:06 to go, Clark answered again with another 3-point basket to extend the Hawkeye lead to eight points.