Clark scores 27 as Hawkeyes roll past UNI

IOWA CITY – Things went according to plan Wednesday night for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women’s basketball team.
The freshman point guard, regarded as one of the top recruits in the nation, scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes to a season-opening 96-81 victory over Northern Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I like to visualize before a game what I want to happen and for the most part, this is what I envisioned,’’ Clark said. “I had a few mistakes I’ll clean up, but it’s a start.’’
It also allowed Iowa to avenge a loss from a year ago when the Panthers hung an 88-66 loss on the Hawkeyes.
“It feels good to get that one back,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Something clicked for us after that loss, but this was one we wanted to get back if we could.’’
Mostly, Bluder said, she was “thankful’’ the Hawkeyes had a chance to play and she didn’t mind the fact that a young Iowa team with eight freshman and sophomores on its roster played well.
The Hawkeyes shot 53 percent, out-rebounded the Panthers 44-34 and put the game away with a 38-point third quarter.
“It felt good to come out and play the way we did,’’ said McKenna Warnock, who finished with 14 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. “We’re definitely a young team, but we got off to the type of start we wanted.’’
Clark contributed to that, scoring 17 of her points in the opening half to allow Iowa to maintain a 43-36 halftime lead.
“This is what we expected from Caitlin,’’ Bluder said. “She showed what kind of an offensive player she can be. She turned the ball over too many times (four), but she showed she is a good passer and she will get better.’’
The Hawkeyes trailed just once after taking control with a run of 13 unanswered points midway through the opening quarter.
Iowa led 19-4 after Gabbie Marshall scored two of her 11 points with 4:12 to play in a first quarter which ended with the Hawkeyes up 24-14.
Kam Finley erased the remnants of that lead, pushing UNI ahead 30-29 with 5:53 to go in the first half, but the Hawkeyes found Monika Czinano down low for a pair of buckets and four of her 19 points, helping Iowa regain a 43-36 lead at the break.
Warnock and Clark buried 3-point baskets in the opening minutes of a 38-point third quarter for Iowa, fueling a 13-4 run to open the half that the Panthers could not overcome.
The Hawkeyes knocked down 10 of the 15 shots they attempted in the quarter, carrying an 81-58 lead into the final quarter.
“That third quarter was about as good I’ve seen,’’ Bluder said. “We shot the ball and we were able to get to a lot of offensive rebounds. That’s as good as we’ve looked on the offensive boards in some time.’’
Finley led four Panthers in double figures with a 22-point game. Megan Maahs finished with 14 points while Karli Rucker and Emerson Green each scored 11 for Northern Iowa.
Iowa is idle until visiting Drake on Dec. 2 for a 6 p.m. UNI hosts Creighton on Saturday at 2 p.m.
