Clark scores 27 as Hawkeyes roll past UNI

Clark contributed to that, scoring 17 of her points in the opening half to allow Iowa to maintain a 43-36 halftime lead.

“This is what we expected from Caitlin,’’ Bluder said. “She showed what kind of an offensive player she can be. She turned the ball over too many times (four), but she showed she is a good passer and she will get better.’’

The Hawkeyes trailed just once after taking control with a run of 13 unanswered points midway through the opening quarter.

Iowa led 19-4 after Gabbie Marshall scored two of her 11 points with 4:12 to play in a first quarter which ended with the Hawkeyes up 24-14.

Kam Finley erased the remnants of that lead, pushing UNI ahead 30-29 with 5:53 to go in the first half, but the Hawkeyes found Monika Czinano down low for a pair of buckets and four of her 19 points, helping Iowa regain a 43-36 lead at the break.

Warnock and Clark buried 3-point baskets in the opening minutes of a 38-point third quarter for Iowa, fueling a 13-4 run to open the half that the Panthers could not overcome.

The Hawkeyes knocked down 10 of the 15 shots they attempted in the quarter, carrying an 81-58 lead into the final quarter.