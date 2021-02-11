Clark scores 39, Hawkeyes handle Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska may have taken down two ranked teams on its home court this season, but the Cornhuskers couldn’t handle what Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was dishing out Thursday.
The Hawkeye freshman scored a career-high 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists in one of her most efficient performances of the season to lead Iowa to an 88-81 women’s basketball victory at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was an effort that started with an emphasis on patience.
“That’s something I talked about with the coaches, and I think from the start of the game I was more patient," Clark said. “I came out wanting to get others involved, knowing that would open up some shots as the game went on."
Clark reached 30 points for the third consecutive game and for the seventh time in 17 games early in the fourth quarter, but her biggest basket during a 12-for-18 shooting effort came as Nebraska was in the midst of a late-game run.
The Cornhuskers had trimmed a 17-point Iowa lead to four points when Clark buried a deep 3-point basket with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining in the game to keep the Hawkeyes in control, 81-74.
"I wasn’t going to lose this game, Clark said. "They were coming back on us, but we held it together. We continued to be patient and believe in ourselves, just finish strong and get out of here with the win."
Clark’s basket helped the Hawkeyes accomplish that, but to ensure the win, she finished off a 9-for-9 game at the foul line by knocking down six free throws in the final 31 seconds.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder believed Clark progressed as a player with her approach from start to finish in the Hawkeyes’ fourth road victory of the season.
"This was a big step forward in her growth. She was in control," Bluder said. "… There have been times when she has felt she had to do everything, but tonight, she did a great job passing the ball to her teammates, who passed it back to her and got her even better shots."
Clark collected 13 of her points in the first quarter, hitting all five shots she attempted to send Iowa to a 29-23 lead, a margin the Hawkeyes maintained at the half when it took a 41-35 advantage into the locker room.
Iowa grew its lead with 9-of-15 shooting in the third quarter, building an advantage which reached 78-61 following a 3-pointer by Clark with 5:19 to play.
Led by 28 points from Sam Haiby, the Cornhuskers (9-8, 7-7 Big Ten) ran off 13 unanswered points to close the gap to 78-74 when Haiby hit two free throws with 2:18 remaining.
Clark put an end to rally seconds later.
"They had been guarding me with their hands down from 3 all night. I just pulled up and took the shot. I had to," said Clark, who hit 6-of-10 shots from 3-point range.
McKenna Warnock hit four 3-point baskets as part of a 19-point game for Iowa (11-6, 7-6), which also picked up 17 points from Monika Czinano.
"To come in here and get a win against a team that was 7-1 on its home court, that was what we needed," Bluder said, calling it the type of a victory a team can build confidence from. "This feels good, and it should. It was a good win for us against a team that is right there in the standings with us."