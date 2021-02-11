Clark scores 39, Hawkeyes handle Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska may have taken down two ranked teams on its home court this season, but the Cornhuskers couldn’t handle what Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was dishing out Thursday.

The Hawkeye freshman scored a career-high 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists in one of her most efficient performances of the season to lead Iowa to an 88-81 women’s basketball victory at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was an effort that started with an emphasis on patience.

“That’s something I talked about with the coaches, and I think from the start of the game I was more patient," Clark said. “I came out wanting to get others involved, knowing that would open up some shots as the game went on."

Clark reached 30 points for the third consecutive game and for the seventh time in 17 games early in the fourth quarter, but her biggest basket during a 12-for-18 shooting effort came as Nebraska was in the midst of a late-game run.

The Cornhuskers had trimmed a 17-point Iowa lead to four points when Clark buried a deep 3-point basket with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining in the game to keep the Hawkeyes in control, 81-74.