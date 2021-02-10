Cold-shooting Bees miss a shot at the top

In this season’s unique Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule, teams only get one shot at each other in the round-robin format.
Wednesday, the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team missed its shot at league-leading Olivet Nazarene.
The Fighting Bees shot a frigid 27.3% from the field in the second half, allowing the Tigers to rally for a 67-60 victory at Lee Lohman and deny St. Ambrose a chance to forge a tie at the top of the CCAC standings.
Defenses dominated on both ends of the court, with the Tigers shooting just 39.3% themselves while limiting the Fighting Bees to a 35.4% effort for the game.
“They didn’t make it easy,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. “We never really got in a good flow on offense, some of that was their defense and we seemed a little slow getting things set up and that led to us rushing a few things late in the shot clock. Tough night.’’
The Fighting Bees scored just two field goals in the game’s final 6 minutes, 58 seconds, allowing Olivet Nazarene to pull away from the 55-52 lead it held after a basket by St. Ambrose post player Alex Wolter.
Back-to-back 3-point baskets by the Tigers’ C.J. Smith and John Contant extended the Olivet Nazarene lead to 61-52 with 6:02 remaining and the Bees came no closer than three points the rest of the game.
St. Ambrose wasn’t without opportunities, missing three shots on one trip down the floor while trailing 63-57 with just over two minutes left the game.
A basket on a drive by freshman Jake Friel did pull the Fighting Bees within 63-60 with :35 to play and when Contant missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity on the ensuing possession, John Kerr grabbed the rebound.
But, St. Ambrose missed two more shots before Olivet Nazarene finished off its sixth straight win by hitting four foul shots in the final :12.
“For 85% of the game, we did some good things, played good basketball, but the last 15%, closing it out, we didn’t get that done and they did,’’ Shovlain said.
St. Ambrose altered its starting lineup in hopes of countering the inside strength of the Tigers’ 6-foot-10, 232-pound junior Alex Gross.
Wolter, a 7-foot sophomore, made his first career start and Patrick Torrey, a 6-8 sophomore, gave Gross some issues, limiting the 60% shooter to a 6-of-16 game from the field.
“We felt like we had to go a little bigger lineup to deal with the size they had inside and for the most part, I felt like we made one of the better players in the conference earn what got,’’ Shovlain said. “They gave us what we wanted to get from them in this game.’’
Gross did finish with 19 points and 13 rebounds and was joined in double figures by Smith and Contant, who each scored 14 for the Tigers (8-3, 7-1 CCAC).
Kerr led the Fighting Bees with 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Michael Williams finished with 15 points and Friel contributed 11.
Williams scored 13 of his points in the opening half, helping St. Ambrose (11-4, 6-2 CCAC) to a 34-33 halftime lead.
The senior forward became the 51st Fighting Bees player to score 1,000 career points when he hit a jumper with 3:52 remaining in the first half to keep St. Ambrose within a 28-27 score.