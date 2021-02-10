Cold-shooting Bees miss a shot at the top

St. Ambrose wasn’t without opportunities, missing three shots on one trip down the floor while trailing 63-57 with just over two minutes left the game.

A basket on a drive by freshman Jake Friel did pull the Fighting Bees within 63-60 with :35 to play and when Contant missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity on the ensuing possession, John Kerr grabbed the rebound.

But, St. Ambrose missed two more shots before Olivet Nazarene finished off its sixth straight win by hitting four foul shots in the final :12.

“For 85% of the game, we did some good things, played good basketball, but the last 15%, closing it out, we didn’t get that done and they did,’’ Shovlain said.

St. Ambrose altered its starting lineup in hopes of countering the inside strength of the Tigers’ 6-foot-10, 232-pound junior Alex Gross.

Wolter, a 7-foot sophomore, made his first career start and Patrick Torrey, a 6-8 sophomore, gave Gross some issues, limiting the 60% shooter to a 6-of-16 game from the field.