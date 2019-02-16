A career-best effort from Warren Allen wasn't enough Saturday to let the St. Ambrose men's basketball team avoid a 90-81 overtime loss at St. Francis (Ill.).
Allen scored 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and recorded four steals but a late rally in regulation didn't stick for the Fighting Bees.
St. Ambrose trailed 45-23 at halftime of its Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season finale at Joliet, Illinois, and trailed 66-50 with 6 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Fighting Bees (17-12, 12-8 CCAC) used a pair of 3-pointers by Jalen Jones and one by Dylan Kaczmarek to pull within striking distance before taking a 69-68 lead on a layup by John Kerr with :32 left in the second half.
Two free throws by Alex Portwood extended the St. Ambrose edge to 71-68 with :10 to go, but Terrion Howard knocked down a 3-pointer eight seconds later to force the overtime.
A pair of steals by Reilly Goulet, the first leading to a go-ahead 3-point basket by Howard, fueled an 8-0 run by the Saints (16-14, 10-10) to open the overtime, and the Bees were unable to come any closer than four points the rest of the way.
In addition to Allen's performance, Jones had 19 points and Kerr added 12 for St. Ambrose, while Howard led four St. Francis players in double figures with a 26-point effort.
The loss left the Fighting Bees in a three-way tie for fourth place in the CCAC. They will be the sixth seed and play at Governors State on Tuesday.