Three players.
One shared milestone.
St. Ambrose women’s basketball players Candace Finnin, Hailey Cook and Mercedes Jackson are all nearing 1,000 career points at the collegiate level, each close enough to have an opportunity to reach that plateau within the Bees’ next handful of games.
"I think we’re excited for each other," Cook said. “We’re teammates, friends, roommates and it’s a milestone that does mean a lot, especially at the college level where you’re facing good competition game after game."
Finnin enters Friday’s 5:30 p.m. home game against Mount Mercy 13 points away from 1,000, while Cook needs 30 points and Jackson is 54 points from reaching 1,000.
With a Sunday home game against Viterbo and consecutive weekend home dates against Trinity International and Holy Cross when Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference competition resumes in early January, all three will have a decent chance of reaching the milestone in games at Lee Lohman Arena.
"It’s going to mean a lot to each of us when it does happen," Finnin said. "Scoring 1,000 points in a career, it’s a big deal in basketball, something that’s not easy to do."
Each has traveled her own path to reach this point.
Cook, a 5-foot-11 forward from Moline, has been part of the St. Ambrose program for the past four seasons.
She grew up competing against Jackson, a 5-10 forward from Rock Island who spent two years as a teammate of Finnin, a 5-11 forward from Mokena, Illinois, at Kankakee Community College before both joined the Bees last season.
"There are all of these overlapping scenarios, and for all three of them to reach 1,000 points and to do it almost at the same time, it’s pretty special," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “I will have seen Hailey score all 1,000 of her points, and Candace and Mercedes have been together for all 1,000 of their points. It’s unique."
That part of it makes it a special situation.
"There aren’t a lot of players who get a chance to score 1,000 points. I know I didn’t get there in high school, so it does mean a lot," Jackson said. "To be able to do it around the same time some good friends do the same thing, that’s great. It’s something we’ve talked about."
It’s a milestone that has meaning.
"Growing up, you would hear about players scoring 1,000 points and you would think of them as being a good player," Cook said. "Here, the players who have scored 1,000 are all considered to be among the top players to come through St. Ambrose. It’s an honor to be mentioned in the same breath with them."
Since women’s basketball became an intercollegiate sport at St. Ambrose in 1976, 32 players have scored 1,000 points during their careers.
Cook recalls being a freshman when Devan Griffin and Sydney Greiner reached that mark during the 2015-16 season.
"They were all-conference players, good scorers and, from my spot on the bench that year, 1,000 points seemed like it was 1,000 miles away," Cook said. "I had 98 points my freshman year. Getting close to 1,000 has taken a lot of hard work."
Injuries limited Jackson to 14 of the 31 games St. Ambrose played a year ago, and a foot injury kept her off the court for five games during the Bees’ 10-4 start to the current season.
"I’m thankful for every chance I get to be on the court," Jackson said. "I’m playing now the way I wanted to play from the jump, running up and down the court and doing good things."
That was the player Cook saw when she competed against Jackson at the high school level in the Western Big Six and Finnin saw as she watched Jackson play at Kankakee.
"When she gets the ball down low, she’s unstoppable," Finnin said. "I’m glad she’s been on my team."
That type of mindset is among the reasons St. Ambrose has been able to flip the script this season, jumping out to a 10-4 start one year after opening 4-12.
Jackson is currently the Bees’ leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, while Finnin at 11.1 and Cook at 10.1 also average in double figures.
Cook said the depth of the St. Ambrose roster is making a difference.
"It doesn’t matter to us who our leading scorer is," Cook said. "One game it’s Candace, the next it’s Aubrie (Carlisle), the next it’s Mercedes and the next it’s Madi (Epperson) or someone else. Everybody is contributing."
Now in her ninth season at St. Ambrose, Van Hauen appreciates that as well.
"This is probably one of the most selfless teams I’ve had," she said. "The leadership we’re getting from our seniors, they’re all about doing what it takes to win. The individual milestones, they take them in stride and they understand how collectively they are leading us to team success. That’s the neat thing about it. We’re going to have three 1,000-point scorers, but it’s still all about the team with them."