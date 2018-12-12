Izzy Anderson scored 18 points including going 8-10 from the line to propel Augustana past Dubuque 61-54 on Wednesday.
The Vikings used a 12-2 run between the first and second quarters to turn a one-point lead into an 11-point advantage and never again trailed.
Augustana (5-5) took a 30-22 lead into intermission before a second half in which neither team could put together a run.
While the Vikings struggled to put Dubuque (1-8) away, the Spartans also failed to make much of a dent in the Augustana advantage.
The Vikings' lead fluctuated between five and nine points for the entire second half.
Alexis Jones added nine points for Augustana and shared team high rebounding honors with Sadie Roberts with six.