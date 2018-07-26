For the first time in six years, Augustana and St. Ambrose will meet on the basketball court this season.
The two Quad-Cities colleges announced Thursday that they will meet in the Genesis Collegiate Challenge, a men’s-women’s doubleheader on Sunday, Oct. 28, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
The games will be exhibitions and will not count on the season won-loss records for either team.
The women’s game will begin at 2:15 p.m. with the men’s game following at about 5 p.m. Admission will be free.
The two campuses are only a few miles apart, but the schools have not competed regularly in recent years because of different sanctioning affiliations. Augustana is in NCAA Division III and St. Ambrose is affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
The men’s teams have not played one another since the 2012-13 season. The women’s teams last played in 2009-10.
Kate Murphy, director of corporate communications and marketing for Genesis Health System, said she thought the matchup is something local fans wanted to see.
"We expect that even though the games will officially be exhibitions, the atmosphere and the games will be highly charged as the teams play for Quad-Cities pride and the Genesis Collegiate Challenge trophies," she said.
The men’s game will bring together the two winningest coaches in the history of their respective schools.
Ray Shovlain has been the head coach at St. Ambrose for 35 years and has won more than 600 games, including 18 20-win seasons.
Augustana has made the final eight of the Division III tournament each of the past four years under Grey Giovanine, who is entering his 20th season as head coach of the Vikings.
Augustana leads the all-time series between the men’s programs 59-36.
St. Ambrose has a 32-4 edge in the women’s series and has gone 154-91 in the past eight years under current head coach Krista Van Hauen.
However, the Augustana women are on the rise, going 32-19 in the past two years under Mark Beinborn, their best two-year stretch in 24 years.