It appears as if the basketball rivalry between Augustana and St. Ambrose is back on.
Sort of.
While details have yet to be worked out, word leaked Monday that the men's and women's teams from both local four-year colleges will play against each other in exhibition games on Oct. 28 at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline.
Athletic directors and marketing personnel from both schools confirm there have been preliminary talks about the games. Athletic directors Mike Zapolski from Augustana and Ray Shovlain from St. Ambrose both confirmed that the games will be exhibition contests for all four programs before regular-season games begin.
Officials from both schools' marketing and public relations departments confirmed that meetings are taking place today to start working out details of the games.
“Presidents from both schools have agreed to the games that have been scheduled for Oct. 28,” said Ashleigh Johnston, director of public relations at Augustana. “We're not quite organized enough yet to confirm any other details.”
An email blast sent to Augustana alumni said the games were scheduled for 5 p.m. (women) and 7 p.m. (men). However, officials from both schools said those were not confirmed start times.
Officials from both schools said that the dates had bounced from either the 27th or the 28th, but TaxSlayer officials have scheduled a yet-to-be-announced event for the building on Saturday, Oct. 27.
“Hopefully, this can bring additional interest to college basketball in the Quad-Cities,” said Shovlain, who doubles as SAU's long-time men's basketball coach. “To play them will give our student-athletes a great opportunity to play two great programs in a great venue.”
The Augustana men lead the series with St. Ambrose 59-36, but because of scheduling conflicts and other issues they have not played since the 2012-13 season (a 77-69 Augie victory).
SAU's Queen Bees have dominated the series against the Vikings, leading 32-4. Those two backyard foes have not met since the 2009-10 season (a 72-47 SAU victory).