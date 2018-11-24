A great start was almost for naught for the Augustana men's basketball team here on Saturday.
But thanks to a gritty finish, the nationally third-ranked Vikings left Seaver Center with a 78-64 victory over the hosting Rockford University Regents.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Vikings appeared as if they would make quick work of the still winless Regents. Augie had a 14-4 lead early and stretched that to as large as 31-8 with about five minutes left in the first half.
“We really had a nice effort in the first half,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine, whose 3-1 team had forged a 40-21 advantage at the break and led for nearly 38 minutes of the contest. “I think, as sometimes happens, you get a little sloppy and loose with it and the next thing you know they have the momentum and made it a game.”
Rockford (0-4) got back in the game by pressuring Augie's guards and disrupting the offensive flow. With just over seven minutes left in regulation, the Regents had pulled to within 53-52.
The Vikings responded with an 11-2 run that included three of their seven 3-pointers (two by Brett Benning, who finished with 19 points, and the third by Pierson Wofford) and had stretched the margin to 64-54 with 4:53 left in regulation. Rockford got as close as 66-60 before Augie finished with 12 of the game's final 16 points.
“I told our guys, I was fired up with the way they responded after (the Regents) made their run; they cut it to three or five or something and then we did a good job finishing the game.”
Keying that finishing run was a stretch in which Nolan Ebel (13 points) hit his only 3-pointer of the game, Micah Martin (four points, seven rebounds) followed his own miss for a bucket and Benning finished one of very few fast-break chances with an emphatic dunk that gave the Vikings a 73-60 lead with 1:21 left in regulation.
While Augie's dynamic duo of senior guard Ebel and Chrishawn Orange were held in check (combining for 19 points on 3-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds), Wofford again took major steps in showing he is back in form after his 2017-18 season was cut short by knee surgery.
The junior had another strong double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds as he was Augie's only starter to shoot better than 50-percent from the field. Off the bench, Donovan Ferguson added seven points and seven rebounds.
Women's basketball
Florida State 71, No. 12 Iowa 67: Nausia Woolfolk scored 15 of her career-high 25 points in the second half to help Florida State beat No. 12 Iowa 71-67 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam.
Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and nine rebounds, Valencia Myers added 10 and nine and Nicki Ekhomu also scored 10 for Florida State.
Tania Davis was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Iowa's deficit to 69-67 with 5.7 seconds left but she missed the free throw. Myers grabbed the rebound, was fouled and hit both free throws to cap the scoring.
Davis led the Hawkeyes (4-1) with 22 points, including 17 in the second half, and six assists. Megan Gustafson had 16 points, on 8-of-8 shooting, and eight rebounds and Hannah Stewart added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Alexis Sevillian scored four points as the Hawkeyes jumped to an 8-0 lead and Makenzie Meyer's layup gave them an 18-10 lead early in the second quarter. Woolfolk answered with a 3-pointer and then made two free throws as FSU scored the first nine points during a 20-6 run that gave the Seminoles the lead for good when Sayawni Lassiter hit a 3-pointer with 3:51 left that made it 30-24 in the first half. Iowa committed seven of its 19 turnovers in the second quarter.
— Associated Press
Sacramento State 109, Illinois 107: The Hornets' Tiara Scott his a layup with two seconds left to send the Illini to a loss in a game they led by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter.
Alex Wittinger scored 32 for Illinois (4-1) to lead five players in double figures.
A Wittinger layup gave Illinois an eight-point lead with 6:14 left. The Illini didn't score again for almost three minutes as Sacramento State went on a 13-0 run to build a five-point lead of its own.
Arieal Scott, who scored 18 off the bench for Illinois, hit a 3-pointer with seven seconds left to tie the game before Tiara Scott hit the game-winner.
The Illini shot 54.4 percent from the field, but 21 turnovers and a 27-16 Sacramento State advantage on the offensive glass led to the Hornets taking 22 more shots. They also hit 16 more 3-pointers than the Illini.
Augustana 63, Webster 59: Augustana used a late 8-0 run to take the lead for good and then held off a last-minute comeback attempt to grab a road win over Webster on Saturday.
Alexis Jones led Augustana (3-2) with 28 points, including making the first two baskets in the decisive fourth quarter run. Izzy Anderson added 16 points for Augie.
The Vikings' defense held Webster to 29.1 percent shooting and forced 28 turnovers, helping Augustana win despite getting outrebounded 49-29.