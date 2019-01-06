A cornerstone of the Augustana women's basketball program for three-plus years, Izzy Anderson added a milestone to her collegiate career this weekend.
Anderson became just the 11th player in program history to join the 1,000-point club. The former Alleman High School standout accomplished that feat Saturday when she scored nine points in the Vikings' 77-65 victory over North Park in Chicago.
“It's definitely really special for me,” said Anderson, who now has 1,003 points, of the accomplishment. “It's something that I've been working toward for a long time. I definitely feel like I've put in the time and effort to get here. It wasn't a fluke or anything like that.”
How she got there showed that the hours upon hours of work in the gym have paid off. So did her summer of rehab after ankle surgery this past June.
Her game has evolved since coming up just short of that scoring plateau while starring in the Western Big 6 Conference.
“My game has changed dramatically,” the former Pioneer admitted. “Leaving high school, I couldn't consistently hit the 15-footer and was never considered a shooter. I was always quicker than most girls and scored that way.”
That said, it may have been fitting that she reached 1,000 points on a layup since that has been her strength for her entire career. It came off a Mia Lambert feed with 4:52 left in the second quarter of Saturday's victory.
Augie coach Mark Beinborn appreciates the growth in her game – both in how she plays and the way she has become a leader in the program. Her value runs much deeper than just points. As Anderson said “I know I don't have to be scoring to have a good game.”
Beinborn agrees.
“Start with her work ethic and competitiveness,” Beinborn said of Anderson's top traits. “ She is somebody who has worked hard for this. Her game has evolved tremendously. She was not a 3-point threat coming in; she could shoot it, but wasn't a 3-point threat. Now she knows there is not a place on the floor that, if she is open, that she can't make it. That's because of the hours she's spent working on her game.
“Since her freshman year, she stepped up and made big plays in clutch situations, made big free throws repeatedly and is one of those players who helps boost the confidence of everyone around her.”
That appreciation showed Saturday night. According to Beinborn, Anderson's teammates organized a post-game celebration complete with party poppers in the locker room that needed his help to facilitate.
“It was honestly a complete surprise to me,” Anderson said of Saturday's post-game events. “Lex (Jones) told me that Coach B wanted to see me and I thought I was in trouble.”
“For them to do that for her and them support and cheer on each other, no matter who it is, it's beautiful,” Beinborn said. “In all my years of coaching, I've seen a handful of kids get to the 1,000-point club and I've never seen girls celebrate for that kid in the fashion this team did.”
That shows how much Anderson, a biology and psychology major who plans on becoming a physician's assistant after post-grad studies, means to the program and her teammates.
And her family that showed up to support her accomplishment by wearing t-shirts adorned with a photo of Anderson on the front and the saying “And 1...K.”
“It was still special even though we were at an away game; everyone was still there to celebrate with me and made it a really special night,” Anderson said.
Anderson can already appreciate her place in Augie women's basketball history. But she is the first to admit that there is much more left for this team. The Vikings are 10-5, 4-2 in the CCIW and looking for coveted postseason action.
“We definitely expect to finish in the top four in conference; a finish in the top two would be great and really put us in good position for the conference tournament,” Anderson said. “Once it comes to tournament time, anything can happen.”