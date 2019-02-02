A poor start, some misfortune and playing against a tough defense were too much for the Augustana women's basketball team to overcome Saturday evening.
In a game of incredible runs, Augie couldn't answer North Park's two big second-half swings as the visitors knocked off the hosting Vikings 59-47 in CCIW play at Carver Center.
The loss hurt in two ways for Augie, which dropped to 12-10, 6-7 CCIW, but still retained fourth place and in control of its own destiny in the quest for a top four regular-season finish and a CCIW Tournament bid. Augie also lost senior Clare Kramer to a lower leg injury. She went out early in the second quarter, being helped off the court. She came back to the bench in the second half on crutches and with a boot on her right leg protecting a calf injury.
“We got out-worked, and we didn't work together with discipline,” said a disappointed Augie coach Mark Beinborn after the setback that followed a nice victory on Thursday.
The game started poorly for the hosts, as they missed their first nine shots from the field and fell behind 9-0. A 10-0 run got them back in the game and set the script for the rest of the night as the two teams with the Vikings moniker traded runs the entire game.
In the third quarter, Augie used an 8-0 run to take a 33-32 lead with 1:52 left in the frame.
But a remarkable spree in the final :48.5 of the third turned the game. That was when NPU freshman Jacki Rapp rattled off her team's next 10 points — including a banked in half-court heave at the buzzer for a 10-2 NPU run and 42-35 lead.
After Scooter Lopez hit a triple to open the final frame for Augie, the guests (8-14, 4-9 CCIW) went on an 11-2 run to open a double-digit lead with 6:31 left and controlled the contest from there the rest of the way.
Despite foul trouble, Izzy Anderson led Augie with 11 points. Former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall had her most productive game in her freshman season, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Augie, though, shot just 27.4-percent (17-of-62) from the field against a pesky NPU man defense that played physically.
Seven players accounted for all of NPU's offense. It was led by Jayla Johnson's 20 points as Rapp and Zakiya Newsome with 10 each.