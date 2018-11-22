The next-to-last Thursday of November is when families gather and bask in the opportunity to give thanks for the bountiful blessings bestowed upon them.
For the Augustana men's basketball team, the last two Thanksgivings have been a time to shake their collective heads and try to regroup. The holiday has taken on quite a different meaning for the Vikings because of the happenings on the court on “Blackout Wednesday.”
Last year, the Vikings were trying to figure out how the season would unfold when starter Pierson Wofford suffered his season-ending knee injury in a setback during the exhibition loss at the University of Illinois.
Two days ago, the Vikings suffered their first setback of the young season in a 74-73 loss to Loras in Dubuque when the Duhawks' Ryan DiCanio hit two free throws with no time left on the clock.
It was a stunning result as the 2-1 Vikings became the second top-three ranked team in the D3hoops.com preseason poll to lose in the first weeks of the season.
Those game-deciding free throws came after senior guard Nolan Ebel had given the Vikings a 73-72 lead with just four seconds left in regulation. He took an outlet pass from Brett Benning, who rebounded a DiCanio missed free throw, and started a play that looked like it might save the Vikings in a back-and-forth game that featured eight ties and 17 lead changes.
“Nobody goes undefeated,” 20th year Augie coach Grey Giovanine said. “It's just a tough road loss to a good team. Now we get ready for the next one.”
While the loss was an eyebrow-raiser, it hardly marked the end of what is shaping up to be a promising season as the Vikings shoot for their fifth straight trip the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
“We'll take Thanksgiving off and we'll come back Friday and watch film of it and try make some corrections and point out some areas that we need to get better at,” Giovanine said. “It's a long process. It's a four- or five-month season and you have to evolve. We've got to get better from it.”
Two areas that were problematic for the Vikings were rebounding and free throws. Augie hit only 17 of 26 from the foul line as Loras hit 18-of-20. The much shorter Duhawks also showed plenty of spunk with a 39-32 rebounding edge.
“I don't think we played with great effort or great energy and we didn't play well,” Giovanine said.
The Vikings had nice offensive balance, although their attack was slowed by Loras's aggressive trapping defense. Ebel (five assists) and Chrishawn Orange (four steals) led the Vikings with 14 points each. Fellow starters Benning and Wofford added 13 points each and Joe Kellen added nine off the bench. Orange and Wofford led Augie's rebounding with five each ahead of Benning, Kellen, Micah Martin and Donovan Ferguson with four each.
From a historical standpoint, the loss should not have been that surprising. The Duhawks lead the all-time series with the Vikings, now winning 10 of 18 games in the series. Games in the set have been sparse of late. Augie won the last two in 2012 and 2013 (83-53, 67-65), however, before that, Loras had won four straight — two in the 1990s and twice in the 1980s.
The Vikings have a quick turnaround as they are back in action Saturday, traveling to Rockford to take on the 0-2 Regents at 4 p.m.