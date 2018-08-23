Once again, the Augustana men's basketball team will have an opportunity to show its stuff against an NCAA Division I team this fall.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine announced on Thursday that his Vikings will play Illinois State on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Normal, Illinois. Tip-off for the exhibition game on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena is scheduled for noon.
“We're always looking for great experiences for our guys,” said Giovanine of the chance for his Division III players to test themselves. “Hopefully this will be another good one.”
This will be the ninth time Giovanine has led a team against a Division I opponent since taking over the program in 1999. The last was this past November when the Vikings played the University of Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign. The Vikings lost that game 96-62, and also lost junior starter Pierson Wofford to a knee injury that sidelined him the entire season.
Senior guard Nolan Ebel feels as if that experience against the Illini will pay dividends for the Vikings in their second exhibition of the season. The game against ISU follows the Oct. 28 game against St. Ambrose at Moline's TaxSlayer Center.
The Vikings should be well-stocked to give the Redbirds a challenge with four starters and 12 lettermen — as well as Wofford — returning from last season's 25-6 club that reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth year in a row.
“It's exciting to get another D-I shot,” said Ebel. “Last year, we didn't really know what to expect; we kind of went into it wide-eyed and didn't know what to do. We got there and experienced the physicality and different aspects of the game that we weren't all used to.
“We knew after that game that if we got another chance, we'd be more capable to compete. We were all praying and hoping that another opportunity would present itself this year. … Using what we learned last year, we feel way more capable and way more confident to actually compete and not get blown out.”
Against Division I teams, the Vikings have a regular-season win at Western Illinois (76-71) in 2000-01 and an exhibition victory at Bradley (58-56) in 2014-15.
Giovanine said he had been working on getting the second exhibition game this fall for a while, always trying to land a game against tougher competition.
He noted that the groundwork was laid for this game with Illinois State years ago when Luke Yaklich was an assistant on staff there. Yaklich, who played for Giovanine's father Chips at LaSalle-Peru High School, has since moved to the University of Michigan staff, but his groundwork for the Augie game remained in Normal when Dan Muller took over the Redbirds program.
“I've crossed paths with Dan Muller a couple of times in the last year-and-a-half and kept the bug in his ear about,” said Giovanine. “One day he said he wanted to play somebody competitive and I said 'I think we can be worth your while.' I convinced him that it would be a good thing.”
Illinois State returns eight of its top nine scorers from last year’s 18-15 team, including six players who logged at least 13 starts. The top Redbird is 6-foot-6 Milik Yarbrough (16.6 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 152 assists), last year’s Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year. Yarbrough was a first team All-MVC and NABC first team All-District selection as well.
Also back for ISU are 6- 9 Phil Fayne (15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, .595 fg%), a second team All-MVC pick and 6’ Keyshawn Evans (15.2 ppg, .419 3p%, 107 ast). Illinois State finished 10-8 in the Valley in 2017-18 and reached the conference tournament finals before falling to eventual Final Four participant Loyola.
“This game really fell perfectly,” said Giovanine. “This is a perfect weekend; the timing is really good. We play the Ambrose game on Sunday and have finals that week and then go into (Normal) to play that Saturday. It really is perfect timing for that game.”
“This is so exciting,” said Ebel. “It's a chance at redemption. We get another shot at a D-I team.”
Augie opens the regular season with games in Michigan on Nov. 16 and 17 against Alma and Calvin in the Illinois-Michigan Challenge.