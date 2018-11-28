The Augustana men's basketball team has shown the grit and determination needed to win key tournament games in its remarkable run to four straight NCAA Division III Tournament Elite Eights.
On Wednesday night, the Vikings needed that same effort in a game that had the feel of a March Madness contest.
Despite not leading once in the 40 minutes of regulation, the nationally fifth-ranked Vikings showed the wherewithal to hang with the fourth-ranked UW-Stevens Point Pointers to force overtime.
In overtime, the Vikings trailed only once and then pulled out a thrilling 86-84 victory when senior guard Nolan Ebel drove the right side of the lane off a Micah Martin screen at the top of the key for the highly contested game-winning bucket with :01.8 left.
“This felt like it should have been a national championship game,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine. “That was a tremendous college basketball game against two very good teams in a great atmosphere.
“I can't believe this is a November game, but this is why we schedule it, to get us ready for this kind of test in March.”
Ebel, who finished with a team-high 19 points, then secured the victory by stealing the 3-1 Pointers' inbounds pass.
“I can't stop smiling,” said Ebel after the win that moved the Vikings to 4-1. “I have to give credit to my team. I didn't shoot the ball well tonight, but they kept picking me up and giving me confidence the whole game.
“I know coach has a lot of confidence in me at the end of games and in pressure situations. I wasn't really surprised; it's one of those moments I like to have the ball.”
Keeping the ball out of the Pointers' offensive end might have been just as key. UW-SP was uncanny shooting the ball, reminiscent of the same program that downed Augie in the 2015 national championship game with a barrage of 3s. With Nate Dodge hitting 9 of 14 from 3-point land and popping for 40 points, the Pointers shot 47.5-percent from the field for the game. The guests jumped out to an 8-0 lead an never trailed until the 3:56 mark of overtime.
In fact, the Vikings couldn't get even until two Ebel free throws with 2:34 left in regulation tied the game at 69 as part of an 8-0 Viking run. Two more Ebel charity tosses with :29.3 forged the final tie of regulation at 73, and the Pointers' Drew Fredrickson missed a corner 3 just ahead of the buzzer.
Augie trailed just once in overtime — on another Dodge 3-pointer with 1:37 left. But Chrishawn Orange (12 points) hit a 3-pointer to answer. Later, Dodge hit 2-of-3 free throws with :15.5 left in overtime to make it 84-all.
“This is a big confidence booster for us,” said Giovanine. “We stubbed our toe on the road a week or so ago, and to come back and beat a team this good and I think the way we did it — fighting from behind and not playing exceptionally well, Finding a way to win is what championship teams do.”
While Ebel hit the biggest of the buckets, the Vikings had plenty of offensive balance as all five starters finished in double-digit scoring. Brett Benning was solid inside and out, popping for 18 points. Behind Orange's 12 points, both Pierson Wofford (eight rebounds) and Martin (seven rebounds) added 11 points each.