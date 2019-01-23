Close games have been a problem for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.
Seven of the Fighting Bees’ nine losses have been by six points or less. A couple of them were in overtime. A few came on buzzer-beaters.
In many of those games, they had a modest lead in the second half but were unable to do what they needed to finish off the opposition, but they finally figured that out Wednesday night.
The Bees played one of their strongest defensive games of the season and shut down Saint Xavier down the stretch to claim a 73-54 victory over the visiting Cougars at Lee Lohman Arena.
After Saint Xavier closed to within three points in the middle of the second half, the Bees finished with a 24-8 flurry to up their season record to 12-9, 7-6 in the Chicagoland Area Collegiate Conference play.
"I thought our guys did a nice job of keeping their composure, and that’s what we’ve been talking about in practice, maintaining it once we get the lead," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. "If they’re going to get back in the game, they’re going to have to earn it by doing it under pressure."
The Bees recovered from a slow start to hold the lead most of the way, but the Cougars chopped the margin down to 49-46 on a 3-point field goal by Harold Davis with 11 minutes, 38 seconds remaining.
The Bees responded the way Shovlain hoped they would. Backup center Tom Kazanecki hit a pair of free throws, Warren Allen scored on three straight trips down the court and Ben Schols scored on a drive to give SAU a 58-47 cushion.
The outcome never was in doubt after that.
The 54 points is by far the fewest allowed by the Bees in any game since a victory over winless Emmaus Bible College in the season opener. Saint Xavier (8-15, 5-8 CCAC), came in averaging 84.2 points per game but managed only 20 points in the second half, only eight in the final 11½ minutes. It ended up shooting only 31.7 percent from the field.
"It’s all about effort on defense," said SAU center John Kerr, who scored 16 of his game-high 18 points before halftime. "We’ve been working in practice the past week, week-and-a-half, trying to get better at it. We’ve often struggled down there. Hopefully, it continues to get better as the season progresses."
Kazanecki, who contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench, said the Bees’ offensive approach helped the defense. They were more deliberate than they normally are, especially after they got the lead.
"I think we used the whole shot clock really well and that was part of it," Kazanecki said. "It’s tough to come down on offense after you’ve had to guard us for 25, 26 seconds and I think that played a role. … It kind of wore them out."
Josh Niego led Saint Xavier with 17 points, but only two of those came in the second half, when the Cougars made just 6 of 24 shots.