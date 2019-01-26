Saturday was a work day at Lee Lohman Arena, and the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team showed up packing hard hats and a lunch bucket.
The Fighting Bees fulfilled their objective of making 21st-ranked Olivet Nazarene work for everything on both ends of the court, earning a 85-70 victory that knocked the Tigers out of first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
"That is what we are capable of doing," St. Ambrose sophomore John Kerr said. "The way we moved the ball, the way we worked together, that’s how it is supposed to work."
The effort allowed the Bees to finish off a regular-season sweep that accounts for half of the four losses Olivet Nazarene has suffered in 14 CCAC games.
Kerr got things started, scoring the game’s first six points on his way to a 23-point, 15-rebound performance, but he had plenty of help.
Jalen Jones scored a season-high 22, including 11 consecutive points during a two-minute stretch late in the first half that lifted St. Ambrose to a lead it never relinquished.
The Fighting Bees had fallen behind 31-25 before Jake Meeske took a feed from Jones and knocked down a 3-point shot with 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the first half.
Jones scored on the next four St. Ambrose possessions, hitting a jumper to pull the Bees within 31-30 with 3:27 left before burying 3-point baskets on his next three trips down the court.
"Getting John going down low early opened some things up for us outside," Jones said. "He played a great game, and the way he was working it gave all of us some open looks from 3."
Showing that he has moved beyond any residual effects from preseason foot surgery, Jones went 7-of-11 from the field. He riddled the Tigers with a 4-of-5 game from 3-point range that was part of a 10-of-21 day behind the arc for the Bees.
"I’m feeling good, feeling like I’m back," Jones said. "A game like this, it’s good for the confidence. I needed a day like this."
Scoring off of a Dylan Kaczmarek feed following a steal by Warren Allen, Jones’ fourth basket of the half gave St. Ambrose a 39-31 advantage with 1:31 to go in an opening half that ended with the Bees in front 42-36.
"We knew they would try to come out even harder at the start of the second half, and we had to respond with that type of effort, too," Kerr said.
Olivet Nazarene pulled within 42-39 early in the second half, but Kerr countered with eight of his points to position St. Ambrose (13-9, 8-6 CCAC) to open a 56-45 lead with 14:53 to play, and the double-digit lead stuck.
"Our ball movement was as good as it has been, and I felt like on the defensive end, we played well enough that they had to work for their scores," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said.
"Those two things really played well off of each other. We made them work defensively with the way we moved the ball around, and then on the other end, we made them work to get the shots they wanted."
Nic Reed led Olivet Nazarene (17-7, 10-4) with 17 points and 10 rebounds but finished just over 10 points below his season scoring average.
"He’s one of the better players in our conference, and he was a huge emphasis in what we wanted to get done on defense," Jones said. "We didn’t give him anything easy, and it took a team effort to make that happen, good teamwork, and we need to keep that going."