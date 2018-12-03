North Scott grad Bailey Basala hit a 3-pointer in the final second to give Mount Mercy the win over St. Ambrose Monday at the Hennessey Recreation Center in Cedar Rapids.
The Bees trailed for much of the game but tied things up with a layup from Warren Allen with 16 seconds left. However, Basala gave Mount Mercy the win with a 3 with 0.5 seconds remaining.
Mount Mercy jumped out to a 47-42 lead at halftime, never trailing in the first 20 minutes and leading by as much as 11 early. St. Ambrose countered in the second half, taking the lead four times but never able to pull away.
Dennis McKinney led Mount Mercy with 23 points and had seven rebounds. Allen led St. Ambrose with 23 points and six rebounds while United Township grad Jake Meeske contributed 18 points. The Bees had four players score in double figures but were outrebounded 36-29.