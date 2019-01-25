Preparing for an opponent which scored 157 points in its most recent game while hitting more 3-point baskets than any college women’s basketball team at any level has ever hit, for St. Ambrose today’s game against Olivet Nazarene is still about the Bees.
"For us, it’s more about doing things we need to do on our end of things. It’s about bringing energy from start to finish, it’s about taking care of the ball and hitting the open looks we’ll get," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
"It starts with the energy. That has to be there. If it’s not, they’re capable of beating us or anybody by 40."
Olivet Nazarene demonstrated that during a record-setting performance on Wednesday when it blew out Calumet St. Joseph 157-58 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
The Tigers established a new collegiate women’s basketball record by connecting on 36 of the 71 3-point baskets they attempted, piling up a scoring total that included 60 points off of 35 turnovers.
Olivet Nazarene’s 36 baskets scored on shots from behind the arc topped the previous women’s college record of 30 set by NCAA Division II Oklahoma Panhandle in a 2011 game against Central Christian.
It is 10 more than the existing NCAA Division III record shared by three teams and is 11 better than the NCAA Division I mark of 25 set on two occasions in 2016 by Sacramento State.
Former North Scott prep Olivia Schmidt, an Olivet Nazarene junior, scored a career-high 24 points and went 7-for-10 from 3-point range in the win Wednesday, which moved the Tigers to 13-9 overall and 9-4 in CCAC heading into today’s 1 p.m. game at Lee Lohman Arena.
It’s style of play that Olivet Nazarene has embraced in recent seasons.
"They bring the energy, force a lot of turnovers and they’ll give up twos to put themselves in a position to get their 3s," Van Hauen said. "In the games where they’re on from 3-point range, they’re nearly impossible to beat, and that’s especially true in their gym."
The Tigers are very comfortable shooting from 3-point range at home, where they are 7-0 in CCAC play.
St. Ambrose (15-7, 8-5 CCAC) has taken decent care of the ball in recent match-ups with Olivet Nazarene, but the Tigers hit 22-of-45 3-point shots in a 109-69 victory over the Bees on Nov. 14.
"You have to defend the three, even if the tradeoff is giving a few twos," Van Hauen said. "It’s a style you don’t see every day, but you can’t get freaked out by it. You just have to play, and mostly, you have to bring the energy. That’s really where it starts."
Today’s game is part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader, which concludes with a 3 p.m. game between the St. Ambrose men and 21st-ranked Olivet Nazarene, which is 17-6 and leads the CCAC with a 10-3 record.