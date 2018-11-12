It’s strictly business before pleasure this week for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.
Off to a 4-1 start, the Fighting Bees open Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Wednesday at Olivet Nazarene before leaving Thursday on a 10-day trip to Ireland.
“We want to build on the start we’ve had, keep the focus and intensity and then get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime trip," sophomore forward Michael Williams said. “It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time."
This will be the third time coach Ray Shovlain has taken a team on a trip to Ireland, where the chance to experience a different culture, meet new people and grow as a team are among the objectives.
The Fighting Bees will practice daily during the trip, usually the first thing in the morning, and do have one exhibition game scheduled for Thanksgiving Day against the Killarney Cougars.
St. Ambrose players will visit the Killarney National Park, the Blarney Castle and the cliffs of Moher, travel the Ring of Kerry, enjoy an evening at a greyhound racing track and tour the Waterford Crystal Factory.
They will also host a basketball clinic for area youths during their stay.
For several players, including junior Jake Meeske, even the flight to Ireland will be a first.
“It will be the first time I’ve ever flown on a plane, so I’m excited about that as well as everything else,’’ Meeske said. “It’s going to be a great chance for all of us to experience a lot of new and different things and continue to bond as a team.’’
The timing of the trip coincides with the Thanksgiving week break at St. Ambrose, reducing the amount of class time missed and providing enough time for players and coaches to really enjoy the surroundings without feeling rushed.
“First and foremost, we want the guys to have a great experience,’’ Shovlain said. “They’ll have a chance to interact with other people, experience a different culture and gain an appreciation for what it’s like to be in another part of the world.’’
Shovlain said the trip itself – preparing and dealing with the nuances of international travel – will provide the players with real-life experience that will benefit them once their college careers are over.
“A lot of guys have never been out of the country before or haven’t flown to a different country, so it will be a good experience for all of us,’’ Williams said.
Meeske looks forward to having a chance to share the game and work with youths during a clinic the Bees will host at a local school where they will also practice during their stay.
“It’s an opportunity for us to give something back as well, and that’s an important part of what St. Ambrose is all about,’’ Meeske said.
“We enjoy getting out in the community here in the Quad-Cities and helping others and this will be a chance to do that in another part of the world. We’ll get a lot out of helping the kids there.’’
Shovlain expects that as well.
“We’ll be making a presentation at a Catholic school and have a chance to work with some kids there,’’ Shovlain said. “It’s a good way for us to interact with some folks there and I think our guys will get a lot out of it, too.’’
The Bees raise funds to cover the cost of the trip, something that is scheduled once every three or four years.
Shovlain said the relationships St. Ambrose has developed during previous trips helped form the itinerary for this year’s trip.
For example, the Bees will spend the final night of their trip as guests of Father Conn O’Maoldhomhnaigh at Carlow College.
O’Maoldhomhnaigh spent a nine-month presidential fellowship at St. Ambrose during the 2014-15 school year under the mentorship of St. Ambrose president Sister Joan Lescinski, part of a long-term partnership between the two institutions.
“We’ve had some people go out of their way to be good to us when we’ve traveled there before and they’ve opened their arms to us again for this trip,’’ Shovlain said.
“We’ll have a chance to renew acquaintances with some good friends and those types of things make a trip special. I know this will be a trip the guys will remember for the rest of their lives.’’
Williams welcomes the chance to travel as a team.
“We spend a lot of time together now and this team, it’s coming together really well,’’ said Williams, one of four Bees averaging in double figures through the team’s first five games. “This will only strengthen the bond.’’