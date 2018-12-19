Baby, it’s hot outside.
Just ask the men’s basketball teams from St. Ambrose and Calumet St. Joseph.
The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference rivals both shot better from outside the 3-point arc than they did inside it Wednesday, combining to score 33 3-point baskets as the Fighting Bees rolled to an 89-76 win over the 22nd-rated and previously unbeaten Crimson Wave at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We needed one like this, a good team win, to get our confidence back," sophomore John Kerr said after St. Ambrose ended a four-game losing streak. "Going into the holiday break, it was good to get back to playing the way we know we can play."
That started with good ball movement and a little bit of patience.
Coach Ray Shovlain felt his team was shooting too quickly in a Saturday loss to St. Francis (Ill.) and encouraged his players to make that extra pass or two.
"We passed up some good shots and found ourselves getting even better shots," Shovlain said. "I really liked the way we shared the basketball and moved it around. It gave us some great looks."
Most of those came from the perimeter as St. Ambrose players combined to hit 15-of-33 shots from 3-point range, an effort that started with the Fighting Bees scoring seven of their first 10 baskets from behind the arc.
Senior Alex Portwood set the tone, knocking down three in the game’s first six minutes, but five St. Ambrose players had scored from 3-point range by the time Dylan Kaczmarek knocked one down to give the Bees a 27-21 lead with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half.
"Senior leader stepping up, it got all of us going," freshman guard Ben Schols said. "Everybody had it going."
Six St. Ambrose players connected from 3-point range, including 4-for-7 efforts from Schols and Kaczmarek.
That helped the Fighting Bees counter the 18-of-38 touch from behind the arc Calumet St. Joseph used to stay in the game.
Joe Larry buried seven of those shots as part of a 32-point performance that included 23 points in the second half as the Crimson Wave (12-1, 5-1 CCAC) worked to chip away at the 47-33 lead St. Ambrose had built by halftime.
"He’s the best player that we’ve seen, one of the best in the country," Shovlain said.
Larry kept Calumet St. Joseph within striking distance but Schols hit back-to-back baskets from 3 around the three-minute mark in the second half to extend the Bees’ lead to 84-70.
"The way we were moving the ball around, the shots were there," Schols said. "It was the passing that set everything up."
St. Ambrose (8-5, 4-3) countered Larry’s game with balance.
Kerr led a group of five Bees in double figures with a 20-point game, while Kaczmarek and Schols contributed 14 apiece, Portwood scored 13 and Jalen Jones finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Schols’ effort came after he missed the St. Francis game with an injury, and the action was the first of season for Jones. The junior from Clinton has also been working his way back from a foot injury.
"We’re a different team with those two guys on the floor," Shovlain said. "It was good to get Ben back out there, and Jalen, he gives us a swing player who is tough to guard. Getting them back out there and going into break with a win like this, we needed it."