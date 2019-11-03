Coach: Archie Miller (third season, 35-31; 174-94 overall)
Last season: 19-16, 8-12 Big Ten
Returning starters: Al Durham, 6-4, jr. (8.3 ppg); Justin Smith, 6-7, jr. (8.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Rob Phinisee, 6-1, so. (6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg)
Top reserves: Devonte Green, 6-3, sr. (9.4 ppg, 3.0 apg); De’Ron Davis, 6-10, sr. (5.4 ppg)
Promising newcomers: Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, fr.; Joey Brunk, 6-11, jr. (transfer from Butler); Eric Hunter, 6-7, fr.
Key losses: Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan, Evan Fitzner, Zach McRoberts
Miller says: “I think the strength of our team and some of the experience level of our team and talents, it really starts on paper with the size and the ability to hopefully play an inside game. We have a lot of different guys that I think can play together … For us to be able to maximize our talent, for us to be able to maximize our production, we have to get a lot of different type of contributions.’’
Don Doxsie says: The Hoosiers lost their two big guns in Langford and Morgan, but still have plenty of firepower. Jackson-Davis, the son of former NBA player Dale Davis, is the No. 35 recruit in the country and a leading candidate for Big Ten freshman of the year honors. Indiana also will have much more of a physical presence around the basket than in the past with the addition of Brunk and a healthy De’Ron Davis.