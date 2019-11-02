Coach: Fran McCaffery (10th season, 174-132; 425-309 overall)
Last season: 23-12, 10-10 Big Ten
Returning starters: Luka Garza, 6-11, jr. (13.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) ; Joe Wieskamp, 6-6, so. (11.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg); Jordan Bohannon, 6-1, sr. (11.6 ppg, 3.4 apg)
Top reserves: Ryan Kriener, 6-10, sr. (5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Connor McCaffery, 6-5, so. (4.4 ppg, 3.0 apg); Cordell Pemsl, 6-9, jr. (5.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg in 2017-18); Jack Nunge, 6-11, so. (5.7 ppg in 2017-18)
Promising newcomers: CJ Fredrick, 6-3, fr.; Bakari Evelyn, 6-2, sr. (transfer from Valparaiso); Patrick McCaffery, 6-9, fr.; Joe Toussaint, 6-0, fr.
Key losses: Tyler Cook, Isaiah Moss, Nicholas Baer
McCaffery says: “It's a much different team than I think we had thought it might be. I kind of thought we'd lose Cook, knew we were going to lose Baer, expected to have Jordan. Felt like we had enough depth with Isaiah's departure. But you have essentially three new players and three players sitting out, so six new bodies. Three of them have been here, they know the offense, they know each other, so it's not that bad.’’
Don Doxsie says: The Hawkeyes should be somewhere in the middle of the Big Ten pack but where they are positioned in that pack could depend largely on whether or not Bohannon can play an entire season. The senior’s 3-point shooting ability helps open up all sorts of possibilities for a team that shouldn’t have any trouble scoring points. Wieskamp and Garza will be the primary weapons in the offense but opponents may be surprised at the way Nunge and Fredrick developed during redshirt years and at how much freshmen Patrick McCaffery and Toussaint are able to contribute.