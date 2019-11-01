{{featured_button_text}}
Forward Jalen Smith returns for a second season as Maryland after putting his name into the NBA draft pool last spring.

Coach: Mark Turgeon (ninth season, 180-92; 430-251 overall)

Last season: 23-11, 13-7 Big Ten

Returning starters: Anthony Cowan, 6-0, sr. (15.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4.4 apg); Jalen Smith 6-10, so. (11.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Eric Ayala, 6-5, so. (8.6 ppg); Darryl Morsell, 6-5, jr. (8.5 ppg)

Top reserves: Aaron Wiggins, 6-6, so. (8.3 ppg); Serrel Smith Jr., 6-4, so. (3.4 ppg); Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8, so. (1.6 ppg); Joshua Tomaic, 6-10, jr. (0.4 ppg)

Promising newcomers: Makhi Mitchell, 6-10, fr.; Makhel Mitchell, 6-10, fr.; Chol Marial, 7-2, fr.; Donta Scott, 6-7, fr.; Hakim Hart, 6-6, fr.

Key losses: Bruno Fernando

Turgeon says: “We're excited. Our guys only know one way, and that's to work hard. Our culture is terrific right now. Our guys are in the gym early, in the gym late, in the gym with me during the day. They're embracing (the high expectations). We're all embracing it. We want more, and we want to be great … We know we have a good team, and if we didn't think we were good and we were picked second, we'd be worried. But we think we have a good team.’’

Don Doxsie says: If any team has a chance to challenge Michigan State for supremacy in the Big Ten, this is it. Cowan is a superb floor general, Jalen Smith is a monstrous talent and the Terrapins seem to have great shooters all over the floor. Fernando was a dominant force in the middle but Turgeon brought in three high quality freshman big men to replace him. This could end up being the deepest team in the league as well as one of the most physically talented.

