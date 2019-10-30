Coach: Tom Izzo (25th season, 606-232)
Last season: 32-7, 16-4 Big Ten
Returning starters: Cassius Winston, 6-1, sr. (18.8 ppg, 7.5 apg); Aaron Henry, 6-6, so. (6.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
Top reserves: Joshua Langford, 6-5, sr. (15.0 ppg); Xavier Tillman, 6-8, jr. (10.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg); Kyle Ahrens, 6-6, sr. (4.7 ppg); Gabe Brown, 6-7, so. (2.3 ppg); Foster Loyer, 6-0, so. (1.6 ppg); Thomas Kithier, 6-8, so. (1.6 ppg); Marcus Bingham Jr., 6-11, so. (1.0 ppg)
You have free articles remaining.
Promising newcomers: Joey Hauser, 6-9, so. (transfer from Marquette); Rocket Watts, 6-2, fr.; Malik Hall, 6-7, fr.; Julius Marble, 6-8, fr.
Key losses: Nick Ward, Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid
Izzo says: “I've got a good team that I like with still a lot of question marks. Josh Langford, health, question mark. What we do at the 4, question mark. And probably the other one is we did lose 30 points and 15 rebounds and trying to figure out how we get those. And yet with Winston, Henry and Xavier Tillman, we have three guys that played awfully well at the end of the year, and hopefully they've grown some now.’’
Don Doxsie says: Michigan State is ranked No. 1 in the country in the preseason Associated Press poll, largely because of the return of Winston, who was a first team All-American a year ago and who is widely acknowledged to be the best point guard in the nation. However, the Spartans took a pair of hits in recent weeks. Langford, sidelined much of last season by injuries, was ruled out for the early part of this season and Hauser, one of the best transfers in the country, was denied the chance to play right away by the NCAA. There’s still plenty of talent but there is less margin for error with those two developments.