Coach: Juwan Howard (first season)
Last season: 30-7, 15-5 Big Ten
Returning starters: Zavier Simpson, 6-0, sr. (8.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.6 apg); Jon Teske, 7-1, sr. (9.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg)
Top reserves: Isaiah Livers, 6-7, jr. (7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Eli Brooks, 6-1, jr. (2.5); Austin Davis, 6-10, sr. (1.0 ppg), Colin Castleton, 6-11, so. (1.1 ppg); Brandon Johns Jr., 6-8, so. (0.8 ppg); Davis DeJulius, 6-0, so. (0.6)
You have free articles remaining.
Promising newcomers: Cole Bajema, 6-7, fr.; Franz Wagner, 6-8, fr.; Jaron Faulds, 6-10, jr. (transfer from Columbia)
Key losses: Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole, head coach John Beilein
Howard says: “Being an assistant coach with the Miami Heat organization, (I had) a chance to see a guy like a Zavier Simpson who I've watched for many years, how he's developed as a player. Now, having an opportunity to coach him, I see why he's been so special, because he's a great person, an excellent leader and a hard worker … A guy like Jon Teske, another person who has improved a lot as a player … Isaiah Livers, who's developing day by day, high-character guys that are on our team. It's a dream for a coach to have those guys in the trenches with you.’’
Don Doxsie says: The Wolverines have lost a lot of talent off the roster the past two years and it would be unreasonable to expect someone who never has coached at any level to duplicate the job John Beilein did on the sidelines. So it wouldn’t be a shock to see Michigan drop down to the middle of the Big Ten pack. But with the toughest point guard around and a gifted 7-footer, don’t look for the Wolverines to fall too far.