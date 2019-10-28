Coach: Fred Hoiberg (first season, 115-56 overall)
Last season: 19-17, 6-14 Big Ten
Returning starters: None
Top reserves: Thorir Thorbjarnarson, 6-6, jr. (2.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg)
Promising newcomers: Haanif Cheatham, 6-6, sr. (transfer from Florida Gulf Coast); Cam Mack, 6-2, so. (transfer from Stephen F. Austin); Shamiel Stevenson, 6-6, 245, jr. (transfer from Nevada); Derrick Walker, 6-8, jr. (transfer from Tennessee); Matej Kavas, 6-8, sr. (transfer from Seattle); Dachon Burke Jr., 6-4, jr.; Jervay Green, 6-3, jr.; Akol Arop, 6-6, fr.; Kevin Cross, 6-8, fr.; Samari Curtis, 6-4, fr.; Yvan Ouedraogo, 6-9, fr.
Key losses: James Palmer, Isaac Copeland, Glynn Watson, Isaiah Roby, Thomas Allen, Tanner Borchardt, Nana Akenton, Amir Harris, head coach Tim Miles
Hoiberg says: “We're going to have to be a team that plays fast. We're going to be … undersized at pretty much every position, so we're going to have to try to play fast, get out, play with great pace, and try to win games that way. But I do like this group. I hope we go out and play with a chip on our shoulder every time we step on the floor.’’
Don Doxsie says: It’s hard to know what to expect from this team because it’s comprised almost entirely of new faces. Thorbjarnarson is the only player on the roster who ever has taken the court wearing a Nebraska uniform. The roster includes seven transfers and seven freshmen. There does appear to be an abundance of quickness and athleticism but the Cornhuskers are going to need a really big chip on their shoulder to avoid being in the bottom four of the league in Hoiberg’s debut season.