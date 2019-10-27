Coach: Chris Collins (seventh season, 101-96)
Last season: 13-19, 4-16 Big Ten
Returning starters: A.J. Turner, 6-7, sr. (8.8 ppg, 2.8 apg); Miller Kopp, 6-7, so. (4.9 ppg)
Top reserves: Anthony Gaines, 6-4, jr. (6.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Pete Nance, 6-10, so. (2.9 ppg); Ryan Greer, 6-2, so. (1.5 ppg)
Promising newcomers: Chase Audige, 6-4, so. (transfer from William & Mary); Robbie Beran, 6-9, fr.; Jared Jones , 6-10, fr.; Boo Buie, 6-2, fr.; Ryan Young, 6-10, fr.; Dylan Sandhu, 6-4, fr.; Roy Dixon III, 5-11, fr.
Key losses: Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor, Aaron Falzon, Barret Benson
Collins says: “There's a lot of new guys, a lot of youthful excitement, exuberance. I feel good about our young talent. We just have to grow. We need experience. And as you guys know, the Big Ten can be a tough training ground for young players, and that's why we've got to stay the course. We've got to continue to get better.’’
Don Doxsie says: Northwestern has failed to build on its first NCAA tournament berth in 2017. It finished last in the Big Ten last season and that was with two rock solid veterans in Law and Pardon. Collins is a very capable young coach and he has a couple of decent recruits coming in, but the Wildcats may be overmatched from a talent standpoint quite often in a very deep league.