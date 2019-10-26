Coach: Chris Holtmann (third season, 45-24; 159-109 overall)
Last season: 20-15, 8-12 Big Ten
Returning starters: Kaleb Wesson, 6-9, jr. (14.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg); Andre Wesson, 6-6, sr. (8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Luther Mohammad, 6-3, so. (7.6 ppg)
Top reserves: Duane Washington Jr., 6-3, so. (7.0 ppg); Kyle Young, 6-8, jr. (6.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Justin Ahrens, 6-5, so. (3.2 ppg); Musa Jallow, 6-5, jr. (2.9 ppg)
Promising newcomers: C.J. Walker, 6-1, jr. (transfer from Florida State); Justice Sueing, 6-6, jr. (transfer from California); D.J. Carton, 6-2, fr.; E.J. Liddell, 6-6, fr.; Ibrahima Diallo, 6-10, fr.; Alonzo Gaffney, 6-9, fr.
Key losses: C.J. Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
Holtmann says: “Kaleb obviously took a significant jump from his freshman to sophomore year, and he deserves a lot of credit for that, as did his brother from sophomore to junior season. I think the next step is more consistency ... His biggest issue, even as good a year as he had last year, was he has to play smarter in terms of his fouls. We've got to help him with that as a coaching staff. He's got to take the next step there.’’
Don Doxsie says: Kaleb Wesson is the star but he’s hardly the only good player the Buckeyes have. They have the best incoming crop of recruits in the Big Ten, led by Bettendorf’s Carton, the league’s preseason freshman of the year, along with several established veteran players. The pool of talent may not quite add up to a third-place finish — which is where the Buckeyes generally have been picked — but Holtmann has shown in his first two years in the league that he is fully capable of producing teams that exceed the sum of the parts.