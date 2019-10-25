Coach: Patrick Chambers (ninth season, 127-140; 169-168 overall)
Last season: 14-18, 7-13 Big Ten
Returning starters: Lamar Stevens, 6-8, sr. (19.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg); Mike Watkins, 6-9, sr. (7.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Myles Dread, 6-4, so. (8.3 ppg); Jamari Wheeler, 6-1, jr. (3.6 ppg, 2.8 apg)
Top reserves: John Harrar, 6-9, jr. (3.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg); Myreon Jones, 6-3, so. (4.0); Trent Buttrick, 6-8, jr. (1.7 ppg)
Promising newcomers: Curtis Jones Jr., 6-4, sr. (transfer from Oklahoma State); Izaiah Brockington, 6-4, so. (transfer from St. Bonaventure); Seth Lundy, 6-6, fr.; Patrick Kelly, 6-7, fr.
Key losses: Josh Reaves, Rasir Bolton
Chambers says: “When the Big Ten went to a 20-game league season, you need depth because if you're going to your 10th and 11th guy, there can't be any drop-off, and I believe we have that this year. I'll say we have more answers than questions, and for me that's a luxury, an absolute luxury. Our schedule is difficult, just like last year, and that's the way we want it.’’
Don Doxsie says: Big Ten coaches weren’t exactly celebrating when Stevens decided to pull out of the NBA draft and return to Penn State for one more season. The versatile forward is a handful for any defense. Watkins also is very explosive when his head is screwed on straight and the Nittany Lions have added some depth on the wings with a pair of transfers. Reaves, who might have been the best defender in the Big Ten, is a big loss but this is a team that will be extremely competitive and could find its way into the middle of the standings.