Coach: Matt Painter (15th season, 321-159; 346-164 overall)
Last season: 26-10, 16-4 Big Ten
Returning starters: Nojel Eastern, 6-7, jr. (7.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg); Matt Haarms, 7-3, jr. (9.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg)
Top reserves: Trevion Williams, 6-9, so. (5.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Evan Boudreaux, 6-8, sr. (5.2 ppg); Aaron Wheeler, 6-9, so. (4.7 ppg); Sasha Stefanovic, 6-4, so. (2.5 ppg); Eric Hunter Jr., 6-4, so. (2.2 ppg)
Promising newcomers: Jahaad Proctor, 6-6, sr. (transfer from High Point); Mason Gillis, 6-7, fr.; Brandon Newman, 6-5, fr.; Emmanuel Douwuona, 6-10, fr.; Isaiah Thompson, 6-1, fr.; Matt Frost, 6-5, fr.
Key losses: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert
Painter says: “I think we've got some good interior players in Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms. Nojel Eastern has a lot of experience, a guy who's really helped us win games. And then we have a lot of guys who can make shots, so we’re just trying to get that balance and that growth from our guys, especially the guys that came off the bench. We had four freshmen come off the bench for us last year that will now be sophomores so it's going to be a big jump for those guys.’’
Don Doxsie says: The Boilermakers have a lot of perimeter offense to replace as Edwards and Cline finished 1-2 in the Big Ten in 3-point field goals, but some of that will be alleviated by Proctor, who averaged 19.1 points per game last year at High Point. Purdue is as strong as anyone upfront with the duo of Haarms and Williams. And Eastern, although not a prolific scorer, is a diverse and unsung talent who will be the leader of this team.