Coach: Steve Pikiell (fourth season, 44-53; 236-210 overall)
Last season: 14-17, 7-13 Big Ten
Returning starters: Geo Baker, 6-4, jr. (12.2 ppg, 4.1 apg); Ron Harper Jr., 6-6, so. (7.8 ppg); Montez Mathis, 6-4, so. (8.5 ppg)
Top reserves: Myles Johnson, 6-10, so. (4.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Caleb McConnell, 6-7, so. (5.5 ppg); Peter Kiss, 6-5, jr. (6.0 ppg); Shaq Carter, 6-9, sr. (4.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
Promising newcomers: Akwasi Yeboah, 6-6, sr. (transfer from Stony Brook); Jacob Young, 6-2, jr. (transfer from Texas); Paul Mulcahy, 6-6, fr.
Key losses: Eugene Omoruyi, Shaq Doorson, Issa Thiam
Pikiell says: “I really believe in year four, we now have more solutions to the problems that the league poses. Every team poses a different problem. Some run it, some walk it … In the past, we didn't have a lot of solutions to a lot of the different problems that other teams posed to it. We can get up and down now. We can slow it down. We have good shooters, and we're very young.’’
Don Doxsie says: Omoruyi, the team’s leading scorer, unexpectedly transferred to Oregon but the Scarlet Knights still have the makings of a team that could notch their highest Big Ten finish ever. Baker is an underrated floor leader and the four freshmen who saw extensive playing time a year ago should be even better this season. The Knights also will be bolstered by the addition of two transfers plus Mulcahy, who averaged a triple-double as a senior in high school last season.