We have seen unprecedented parity in Big Ten basketball this season.
Heading into this final weekend of league play, three teams still had a chance of winning the regular season championship outright. The 11th-place team owns two victories over one of those top three. A team that lost its first 10 conference games has won four of its last five.
Anyone can beat anyone at any time. That’s not just rhetoric. It’s reality.
So it seems only fitting that the league’s post-season awards, which will be announced Monday, are just as evenly contested. Here is a look at how one reporter who has covered the Big Ten all season sees those awards shaking out:
Player of the year: We have one player who ranks among the top three on his school’s career list in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocked shots and steals. And we have this other guy who is 11th in the nation in scoring at 23.4 points per game, leads the league in 3-point field goals, is third in steals and has his team poised to possibly win a title.
Who do you choose between Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards? None of the above.
The player of the year is Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, who has kept the Spartans in title contention after the team’s No. 2 and 3 players were sidelined by injuries. Winston is fourth in the league in scoring and first in assists by a wide margin and just seems to be in complete control of every game.
Happ and Edwards have been tremendous. Winston has been even better.
Those three are locks to make first team All-Big Ten. It will be interesting to see which two players join them on the top five, but our vote would go to Penn State’s Lamar Stevens and probably Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy.
Coach of the year: Purdue lost four starters off last year’s championship team — Edwards was the only returnee — and yet Matt Painter still guided his team to a share of the title again. That’s more than enough to earn him this award.
There are other strong candidates. Tom Izzo held Michigan State together through all those injuries, Maryland’s Mark Turgeon did a nice job with a young team and Michigan’s John Beilein always seems to be a candidate for this.
And don’t overlook the job Steve Pikiell did at Rutgers, taking the worst program in the league and elevating it into the middle of the pack.
Freshman of the year: This is a two-way battle between Indiana’s Romeo Langford and Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis.
Langford is averaging about two more points per game (16.9 to Brazdeikis’ 14.8) but I’ve seen too many games in which he coasts on defense and isn’t assertive enough on offense. Give the award to Iggie.
It will be interesting to see what the all-freshman team looks like because there are five excellent candidates for the other three spots: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp, Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu and Maryland’s Jalen Smith.
Defensive player of the year: Matt McQuaid of Michigan State likely would get my vote with Happ, Penn State’s Josh Reaves and Michigan’s Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson also receiving consideration.
Sixth man of the year: Xavier Tillman of Michigan State would start for almost every other team in the league. I’m not even sure who my second choice would be.
***
Iowa and Iowa State are going to make the NCAA tournament, but if we were handing out a coach of the year award for the state’s four Division I programs, it easily would go to Drake’s Darian DeVries.
He took a bunch of transfers, youngsters and cast-offs and somehow won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. Even losing their best player, Nick Norton, in the middle of the season didn’t stop the Bulldogs.
DeVries has been on the job for only one year, but it seems likely he might have a short stay in Des Moines. Larger schools are going to take notice of what he has done.
***
Dan Jenkins, who passed away Thursday at the age of 89, was our favorite sportswriter ever. It’s not even close.
Most knew him best for the many novels he wrote, including Dead Solid Perfect and Semi Tough (a dead solid classic), but he did some of his best work earlier in his career as a college football writer for Sports Illustrated. (He once referred to ultra-versatile Purdue running back LeRoy Keyes as "the greatest quadruple threat since Mt. Rushmore.")
Some of Jenkins best SI work was collected in a 1970 book called Saturday’s America that is well worth the read if you can find a copy.
***
Interesting that the Chicago Bears’ newest kicker has a name that would have been very fitting for their old one. This week they signed former University of Pittsburgh kicker Chris Blewitt.
He figures to be one of several candidates the team brings in as possible replacements for Cody Parkey, whose penchant for hitting uprights in clutch situations got him booted.