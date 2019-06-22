Former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ and Iowa forward Tyler Cook were not selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, but both quickly landed opportunities to possibly make it with NBA teams.
Happ has signed to play for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA’s summer league and Cook signed a partially guaranteed contract with the Denver Nuggets.
Two undrafted Iowa State players also signed to play in the summer league. Canadian-born Lindell Wigginton will play for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors and Nick Weiler-Babb will join the Miami Heat.
Cook will not be able to play in the summer league after spraining his ankle in a June 6 workout with Detroit.
The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior last season while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Happ, who has been working out in Chicago in preparation for the draft, was a second-team All-American and was named the top center in college basketball following his senior season at Wisconsin.
He finished as the Badgers’ career leader in rebounding and blocked shots and was No. 2 in steals and No. 3 in both scoring and assists. He became the first Big Ten player in 35 years to collect 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career.
However the 6-foot-10, 237-pounder was not regarded as a top prospect because he made only one 3-point field goal in his career and struggled as a free throw shooter, making only 44.6 percent as a senior.
He will be joined on the Bulls’ summer league team by Justin Simon of St. John’s and probably the two players Chicago chose in the draft — North Carolina guard Coby White and Arkansas center Daniel Gafford.
The Bulls are scheduled to open play in Las Vegas on July 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. They also have games scheduled against the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 7, the New Orleans Pelicans on July 8 and the Charlotte Hornets on July 10. All those games will be televised by either ESPN or the NBA Network.