The questions always pop up.
They did before last season and they’ve reared their ugly heads again in recent weeks and months.
Ethan Happ has heard them all. Is he going to actually take a few jump shots this season? And is he going to be a better free throw shooter?
In the past, the former Rockridge High School star sort of cringed when the questions arose. Now he just smiles and swats them away with a well-rehearsed response.
“I guess you’re going to find out,’’ Happ told multiple reporters at the Big Ten’s basketball media day last month. “It’s not like I haven’t been in the gym. I guess you’re just going to find out this season.’’
Even if he didn’t improve at all in those areas, Wisconsin’s fifth-year senior figures to be one of the best players in the country this season. He was named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team and he was one of only two unanimous choices, along with Purdue guard Carsen Edwards, on the preseason All-Big Ten team.
He is in line to make a monumental impact on the Wisconsin record books. He enters the season eighth on the school’s career list in scoring, second in rebounding, third in offensive rebounds, third in steals, sixth in blocked shots, sixth in field goals, 17th in assists, 10th in games started and 21st in minutes played.
He easily will finish in the top 10 in all those categories and will be first in several of them. He’ll become the Badgers’ career rebounding leader within the first few games.
“Just looking through things with him statistically, what he's done for this program, he's going to go down as one of the best that's ever played statistically at Wisconsin,’’ Badgers head coach Greg Gard said. “Obviously, his impact on and off the floor has been tremendous.’’
Happ admits he would love to make a few jump shots, something he has done very little of at the college level after doing a lot of it during his AAU career and high school years at Rockridge.
And he definitely would like to improve greatly on his free throw percentage after shooting only 55 percent last year and 50 the year before.
One thing he almost guarantees: He is going to be a better leader for a team full of players much younger than himself. He feels that’s an area where he came up short last season when the Badgers ended their string of 19 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.
“I think I’ve grown a lot as a leader about what to say, what not to say,’’ Happ said. “I think being that leader transitioning into this year helps a lot because our team is closer after spending a year together. You get closer as a family after traumatic events and ending the NCAA streak for us was traumatic so it’s made us closer as a team.’’
As a fourth-year player last season, the 6-foot-10 forward frequently found himself on the court with two or three freshmen.
“I’d just never been in a role of having so many young guys,’’ he said. “I was a leader at my high school but it was with the class of kids I’d been with since the sixth grade.
“To have so many new guys … when they’d do something wrong and mess up a scheme or something, I’d get real frustrated and then I would mess up a defensive scheme and it was like, ‘How can I get mad at them if I’m messing up as well?’ It was just a great learning experience for me last year.’’
Happ came close to not being back with the Badgers at all. He was one of 19 Big Ten players who filed for early entry into the NBA draft last spring.
He received good advice from former teammates Frank Kaminsky and Nigel Hayes and threw himself into the experience with everything he had. He did several workouts, spoke to many NBA scouts.
Ultimately, he decided it was in his best interests to play one more year at the college level.
He said he had no problem getting refocused with the proper attitude after making the decision.
“When I went to test the waters, I was looking to go make a team,’’ Happ said. “I had two feet in that way and now that I’ve come back I’m just focused on Wisconsin basketball.’’
As in the past, he has done a great deal of off-season work with trainers and skills experts in an effort to patch up the few holes in his game.
“I feel really good about it,’’ he said. “It’s been a lot of reps for a lot of years … I guess we’re just going to wait and see for when the season comes.’’
More than anything, Happ wants to get one last shot at the NCAA tournament.
The Badgers, who open the regular season tonight against Coppin State, were 15-18 a year ago but they won four of their last six games. They did that with veteran point guard D’Mitrik Trice and freshman Kobe King missing much of the season with injuries and breakout freshman Brad Davison being hobbled all season by a bad shoulder.
Their senior leader wants last season’s miss to be a one-year blip on the radar.
“Especially for my senior year, you don’t want to go out sad,’’ Happ said. “I feel like this year can be better than last year. We want to go down as one of the best defensive teams in this school’s history and that will help propel us to win.’’