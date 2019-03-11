Ethan Happ needs to clear a little more space in what must be an already jam-packed trophy case.
The former Rockridge High School star, who helped Wisconsin to a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten standings, was named first team All-Big Ten for the third consecutive year Monday.
The 6-foot-10 senior center was named to the first teams of both the media and coaches all-league teams. He was joined on both teams by Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, who was named the player of the year; Purdue’s Carsen Edwards; and Maryland’s Bruno Fernando. Penn State’s Lamar Stevens took the fifth spot on the coaches’ team with Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy being honored by the media.
Five University of Iowa players received some sort of mention in the Big Ten awards.
Junior forward Tyler Cook was named to the all-conference second team by the media and the third team by the coaches with Jordan Bohannon also making the coaches’ third team. Bohannon and Luka Garza were honorable mention picks by the media.
Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp was named to the five-player all-freshman team selected by the coaches and Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer received the team’s sportsmanship award.
Purdue coach Matt Painter was named the league’s coach of the year for the fourth time in his career.
Other league awards included Ignas Brazdeikis of Michigan, freshman of the year; Josh Reaves of Penn State, defensive player of the year; and Xavier Tillman of Michigan State, sixth man of the year.
Happ has averaged 17.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in helping Wisconsin go 22-9, 12-6 in Big Ten play.
He already is Wisconsin’s career leader in rebounds and is in the top three on the Badgers’ all-time list in scoring, assists, steals and blocked shots.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said on a Big Ten coaches’ teleconference Monday that he thinks Happ will be even more appreciated by Wisconsin fans after he is gone from the program.
“I think the fact that he came back for this season rather than chasing professional goals is a testament to how important this university and this program were to him,’’ Gard said. “Credit goes to him for having a really good senior year and I know, most importantly to him, is our team having a really good year. He wanted to make sure he left here on a really good note.’’
Wieskamp became the third Iowa player in three years to make the all-freshman team, joining Cook and Bohannon, who made it two years ago. Wieskamp is averaging 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and has made the second most 3-point field goals (53) by an Iowa freshman.
Cook is tied for 11th in the Big Ten in scoring (15.0) and is sixth in rebounding (8.1). He and Happ are the only two players in the league to average 15 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Bohannon leads the conference in free throw accuracy (.877), is fourth in both 3-pointers made per game (3.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1), and tied for sixth in assists per game (3.4).