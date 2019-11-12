The University of Iowa men’s basketball program is expected to sign four players when the national letter of intent signing period begins Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes have verbal commitments from Chicago area point guard Ahron Ulis, Indianapolis shooting guard Tony Perkins and Kris and Keegan Murray, who played as seniors at Cedar Rapids Prairie last season and are now attending a prep school in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Murray twins are the sons of former Iowa star Kenyon Murray.
The 6-foot-2 Ulis, the younger brother of former Kentucky star Tyler Ulis, is the highest rated of the Hawkeyes’ four commitments. He is rated No. 217 on 247Sports.com’s list of the top prospects in the country.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has said his program could sign as many as six players during this recruiting cycle.
Among the uncommitted players still reportedly considering the Hawkeyes are 6-9 Josh Ogundele of Worcester, Massachusetts, and 6-9 Jamari Sibley, a Milwaukee native who is playing this season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Ogundele is expected to make a decision this week while Sibley has said he may not decide until later this month.
Iowa State also is expected to sign four players, including 7-0 Xavier Foster of Oskaloosa, who announced Monday that he had chosen the Cyclones over Iowa. Foster is rated the No. 56 prospect by Rivals.com and No. 76 by 247Sports.com.
The Cyclones also have commitments from three players who are listed as 3-star prospects by Rivals.com — 6-6 Dudley Blackwell of Huntington, West Virginia; 6-5 Darlinstone Dubar of Scotland, Pennsylvania; and 6-5 Jaden Walker of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Illinois has two commitments, including one from point guard Andre Curbelo of Glen Head, New York, who is rated the 46th best recruit by Rivals.com. Also expected to sign with the Illini is 6-9 Coleman Hawkins, who attends a prep school in Napa, California.
Northern Iowa also has three commitments, including one from North Scott star Ty Anderson. The others are from guards Bowen Born of Norwalk, Iowa, and Nathan Heise of Lake City, Minnesota.
The early signing period for Division I basketball lasts for a week, through Wednesday, Nov. 20. The regular signing period is from April 15 through May 20.