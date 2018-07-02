CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added yet another player to its men’s basketball roster over the weekend when center Adonis De La Rosa announced plans to join the Illini as a graduate transfer.
The 7-foot, 265-pound De La Rosa played last season for Kent State and tore his ACL in the final game of the Mid-American Conference tournament. He underwent surgery in March.
De La Rosa, who is the eighth new player to join the Illini since the end of last season, began his college career at St. John’s. After redshirting in his first year there, he transferred to junior college.
He then transferred to Kent State, where he averaged 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
He could fill a glaring need for size for Illinois. Top scorer and rebounder LeRon Black decided to forego his final year of eligibility and turn pro and forwards Michael Finke and Greg Eboigbodin decided to transfer.