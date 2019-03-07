IOWA ITEMS

Late change: The media notes for Thursday night’s game listed Steve McJunkins as one of the game officials. McJunkins is the official that Fran McCaffery verbally assaulted following a game at Ohio State last week, resulting in McCaffery’s suspension for two games, including this one.

It subsequently was announced that Courtney Green would officiate the Iowa-Wisconsin game, not McJunkins.

Not many points: Iowa’s 45 points matched the fewest it has scored in a Big Ten game under Fran McCaffery and was only four more than its lowest of the McCaffery era in any game. The Hawkeyes had 41 against Virginia two years ago.

Bad stats: The Hawkeyes also reached a season high in fouls (25) and a season low in free throw attempts (6) Thursday.

Up next: Iowa will play its final regular-season game Sunday at 1 p.m. at Nebraska. Television coverage will be provided by the Big Ten Network.