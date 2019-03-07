MADISON, Wis. — The Iowa basketball team appeared to fix one of its problems Thursday night. Sort of.
The defense it threw at Wisconsin was better than it has been lately. The Hawkeyes held the Badgers to just 40.7-percent shooting and only 65 points. It was a vast improvement over the past few games.
But the Iowa offense sunk to new depths in another disheartening, lopsided loss.
The Hawkeyes had their worst shooting night of the season and easily reached a season-low in points as Ethan Happ and the 21st-ranked Badgers frolicked to a 65-45 victory amid a festive Senior Night atmosphere at the Kohl Center.
Happ collected 21 points and 14 rebounds and shot a season-high 18 free throws, doing most of his damage as the Badgers pulled away in the second half. Fellow senior Khalil Iverson achieved his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
More significantly, the Badgers completely smothered an Iowa offense that has been among the most efficient in the country until the past few weeks.
"It’s not like we gave up 90 or 80 or 75 points," junior guard Jordan Bohannon said. "We held them under 70, which is our goal every single game. … I just can’t remember another game like this where we had open shots and just nothing was falling."
That’s because there haven’t been any other games quite like this one. The Hawkeyes’ previous low in points this season was 65, in a loss to Maryland.
"I thought we got some good looks honestly …," Bohannon added. "I thought we pushed the ball well in the first half, but for some reason we didn’t get anything out of it. That’s what was frustrating tonight."
Only a 3-point field goal by Connor McCaffery at the final buzzer allowed the Hawkeyes to match the lowest point total in a Big Ten game during nine years under head coach Fran McCaffery. And that other 45-point outing was eight years ago, against Minnesota.
"The ball didn’t go in, that’s for sure," said assistant coach Kirk Speraw, who filled in for McCaffery as he served the second game of a two-game suspension. "I thought we had some good looks at times. Certainly, their defense is good and solid and you have to grind it. …
"We had some good movement at times. We missed some looks that we were hoping we would get, had some misreads, certainly turned the ball over too much. You can’t turn the ball over that much against Wisconsin and have the outcome that you want."
The Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9 Big Ten), who have lost three straight games, had six stretches in which they were scoreless for more than 2 minutes, 23 seconds. Three of those droughts extended beyond four minutes.
That allowed the Badgers (21-9, 13-6) to gradually creep out to a 31-22 halftime lead, thanks to a Brevin Pritzl 3-pointer just before the intermission.
The second half turned into the Ethan Happ show. The former Rockridge High School star had only five points, all on free throws, in the first half, but he clicked off 11 quick points early in the second half.
A Pritzl dunk with 11:44 to go pushed the margin to 48-28. The deficit eventually got as high as 28 points.
"I thought at times we did a pretty good job," Iowa senior Nicholas Baer said of the defensive effort. "Unfortunately, we let Happ get going. He’s a tough guy to slow down once he gets going. They didn’t shoot the ball great either, but unfortunately we weren’t able to rebound as well as we usually do."
Led by Happ, the Badgers dominated the rebounding battle, something that hasn’t been a big problem for Iowa most of the season. The Badgers had a 29-10 advantage on the boards in the second half, 49-29 for the game.
"They were a really aggressive going to the glass at both ends of the floor," Iowa’s Tyler Cook said. "We weren’t. They do a great job of getting a body on you as well."
The Hawkeyes didn’t have a single player score in double figures. Bohannon and Ryan Kriener shared scoring honors with eight apiece.
Cook, who had 19 points and 15 rebounds in an earlier 72-66 loss to Wisconsin, did not score for the first time in his college career. He had scored in double figures in 24 of 29 games this season.
"Sometimes you hit rock bottom before you bounce out of it and get going," Speraw said. "We’ve just got to stay positive with ourselves and with each other and the guys have got to maintain their confidence."