For the first time since arriving at the University of Iowa, Fran McCaffery must replace one of his full-time assistant coaches.
The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday night that long-time assistant coach Andrew Francis is leaving the Iowa program to take a job elsewhere.
It was not yet known where Francis was headed because the paperwork at his new school was yet to be completed, according to the Register. Francis declined comment.
Francis came to Iowa in 2019 after serving as an assistant under McCaffery for three seasons at Siena College. He, Kirk Speraw and Sherm Dillard had remained intact as McCaffery’s three full-time assistants for nine years.
Francis, a native of Brooklyn, New York, served as the head women’s coach at Mt. St. Vincent College and as a volunteer assist with the Westchester Wildfire of the United State Basketball League before joining McCaffery’s staff at Siena.
Moser staying: Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser said he plans to stay at the school after he reportedly talked to St. John's about its job.
Moser said he is "all in" with Loyola after the Ramblers went 20-14 this season and won a share of the Missouri Valley Conference title. Loyola lost to Creighton in the first round of the NIT in the school's second straight postseason appearance.
A Chicago-area product, Moser is 141-125 in eight seasons at Loyola. He guided the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 for the first time since the school won the 1963 national championship.