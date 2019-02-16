PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Iowa basketball team began its week with Jordan Bohannon sinking a 3-point field goal in the final second to pull out a miraculous victory over Northwestern.
It may not have even been the Hawkeyes’ biggest shot of the week.
Freshman Joe Wieskamp banked in a 3-pointer from the left corner Saturday — again with only fractions of a second remaining — as the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes won another cliffhanger, claiming a 71-69 victory over Rutgers at the sold-out RAC.
Wieskamp’s shot came after Rutgers had edged into a 69-68 lead on a 3-pointer by Geo Baker with only 3.2 seconds remaining in a tough, physical, back-and-forth contest.
Following a timeout, Iowa’s Connor McCaffery threw a 75-foot inbounds pass that was nicked by a lunging Nicholas Baer near the Hawkeyes’ 3-point circle. The ball bounced into the hands of Wieskamp in the left corner. His shot deflected off the backboard and through the hoop with just 0:00.2 showing on the clock.
Rutgers then tried a court-length pass of its own that was tipped and sailed out of bounds as time expired.
"I wound up being in the right place at the right time," Wieskamp admitted. "I got it and knew I had to get it up quick, and fortunately it went in."
It was the freshman’s only 3-pointer of the game. He finished with nine points.
"It was a tough week for me, dealing with back pain, so just to be able to play and then to hit that shot was pretty special for me and our team as well," he said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had all of his best shooters on the floor, and he said the plan was for Baer to either pass or tip the ball to someone who was open. He noticed that Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell assigned two players to guard Bohannon, who has performed all sorts of late-game heroics.
"If he was going to lose, it wasn’t going to be because Bohannon hit one," McCaffery said.
Bohannon still inflicted a lot of late-game damage and led Iowa (20-5, 9-5 Big Ten) with 18 points. Isaiah Moss added 17, 12 of them in the first half, and Tyler Cook contributed 12.
The Hawkeyes, who have won nine of their past 11 games, trailed for much of the game, although neither team ever assembled much of an advantage. Rutgers (12-13, 5-10 Big Ten), fueled by a surprising shooting performance by Ron Harper Jr., led by as much as six points in the first half before Moss led a closing rush that left the Scarlet Knights holding a 33-32 halftime edge.
"I was proud of my guys that we didn’t let it get away from us," McCaffery said. "Isaiah made some huge plays late in the half."
Bohannon scored seven points in a 9-0 scoring run that pushed the Hawkeyes into a 54-49 lead midway through the second half, but they never were able to completely shake the Knights, who fought back to tie the score at 61-61.
Four Bohannon free throws helped Iowa regain the lead, and Rutgers freshman Montez Mathis missed three straight foul shots to help the Hawkeyes stay on top.
Bohannon was fouled again with 26.2 seconds remaining, but he made only the second of his two shots, leaving Iowa with a 68-66 cushion. After a timeout, Baker launched a 3-pointer from the top of the key that hit the front rim, bounced to the back rim, then settled into the net to make it 69-68, setting the stage for Wieskamp’s final shot.
Harper, a freshman who had made only 22.7 percent (17 for 75) of his 3-point field goals coming in, drained four first-half 3s and led Rutgers with 16 points. Baker finished with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals with Eugene Omoruyi and Myles Johnson adding 10 points apiece.
Johnson twice appeared to have scored on putbacks in the final seven minutes only to have both shots disallowed, one because of basket interference and one because it came after the shot clock expired.
Much of Rutgers’ early success came from forcing the Hawkeyes into turnovers. They committed 10 in the first 20 minutes but had only five after that.
"They’re a physical team up in the gaps and up in your space," Wieskamp said. "They made us turn it over quite a bit, but I think Connor and Jordan did a good job in the second half making the right reads."