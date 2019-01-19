During the course of a lengthy basketball season, teams face all sorts of challenges.
One opponent might have strength inside, the next might be built around quickness and a perimeter attack.
Today, coach Lisa Bluder believes her 22nd-rated Iowa women’s basketball team faces a different type of challenge.
The Hawkeyes visit Illinois in a 2 p.m. game at the State Farm Center, where Bluder expects the sedate surroundings to be as much of a challenge as an improving Fighting Illini team.
"It’s a place where you have to create your own energy a lot of times," Bluder said. "It’s a big arena, and to me, it’s always seemed a little dark in there. There typically isn’t much of a crowd, so you don’t have 6,000 people to feed off of or anything like that. You’ve got to get yourself ready to go."
The Fighting Illini average a league-low 1,369 fans at its cavernous 15,500-seat arena.
The visit to Illinois for the Hawkeyes (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) comes as Iowa tries to build momentum from wins at Minnesota and against Michigan in the past seven days.
"The hope is that things kind of snowball a bit and we can get on a good roll," said Bluder, whose team returns home to face Big Ten leader Rutgers and Purdue during the upcoming week.
"You don’t want this one game to become a trap."
That was one of the first things Bluder talked to her team about following Thursday’s 75-61 win over the Wolverines.
Iowa takes the court today in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, two games behind a Rutgers team that is unbeaten in conference play.
Illinois, at 9-8 on the year and 1-5 in the league, currently fills the final spot in the Big Ten standings as second-year coach Nancy Fahey works to build a program similar to the one she led to five NCAA Division III national titles at Washington University in St. Louis.
The Fighting Illini’s lone conference win came at Minnesota earlier this month.
"We’re thrilled about our win at Minnesota (last) week, but Illinois went in there and did the same thing," Bluder said. "They’re competitive, a good 3-point shooting team, and Nancy’s doing a good job there. We’re not in a position where we can overlook anybody."