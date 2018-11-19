Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is reaping rewards for his dominating performance in Saturday’s 63-0 rout of Illinois.
Epenesa was named the co-defensive player of the week in the Big Ten this morning and is part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
That and more, including a productive day in the NFL for Josey Jewell and a playoff spot for Ryan Boyle, are part of the collection of news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at Hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Performances don’t get much more dominant than the one A.J. Epenesa put together Saturday for the Hawkeyes.
The sophomore defensive end received Big Ten defensive player of the week honors for the second time this season after recording a career-high eight tackles, including five solo stops and three assists in the win.
Epenesa also caused a fumble and returned it 19 yards for his first career touchdown, registered a sack on the ensuing possession and blocked a punt three plays later.
For the game, Epenesa recorded 3.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in the win and also broke up one pass.
He shared the award with Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman.
2. Noah Fant welcomed his return to the end zone on Saturday at Illinois, recording the 19th touchdown reception of his career on a 9-yard score in the first quarter.
The touchdown was his first since Iowa’s win at Indiana on Oct. 13.
The Omaha native who scored a pair of touchdowns last season in Iowa’s win at Nebraska is looking for more of the same this week.
“Hopefully I’m put in a position to do that. We’ll see what happens,’’ Fant said. “It’s always nice to beat the hometown team.’’
3. Running back Mekhi Sargent said the Hawkeyes accomplished their main priority Saturday, winning the day.
“We just want to go 1-0 every day, including practice and meetings. Win the day,’’ Sargent said. “We want to go 1-0 every day.’’
Sargent became the first Iowa running back to top 100 yards in a game since Akrum Wadley at Nebraska in 2017 with his 121-yard effort on 17 carries at Illinois.
4. Illinois coach Lovie Smith was caught by surprise by his team’s performance in Saturday’s 63-0 loss to Iowa.
“This was an important football game for us. We practiced that way and I think everybody knew that. There’s disappointment. Sometimes you get disappointed. This one of them,’’ Smith said.
“We weren’t expecting this. We didn’t play well in any phase, starting with coaching. I thought I had the team prepared. We weren’t. They out-performed us every way.’’
5. Iowa’s 35-point first half at Illinois was the Hawkeyes’ best start in a game since scoring 35 points in the first half against Purdue in 2016.
It marked Iowa’s most productive half since scoring 42 points in the second half of last season’s win at Nebraska.
6. With Saturday’s win, Iowa finished the road portion of its schedule with a 3-2 record.
The Hawkeyes averaged 42.8 points in those five games, setting a school record for points scored on the road in a single season with 214.
7. Illinois linebacker DelShawn Phillips said the Illini’s struggles against the Hawkeyes were a result of not being able to deal with what Iowa was dishing out one on one.
“We felt very prepared,’’ he said. “This game was not about Xs and Os. It was about man on man, winning our one on one battles and we did not do that.’’
8. Josey Jewell matched his NFL career high with five tackles Sunday for Denver in its 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, highlighting the weekend work of former Hawkeyes at the next level.
Desmond King finished with two tackles and returned three kicks 70 yards for the Chargers in that game as well.
Elsewhere, Josh Jackson totaled two tackles for the Packers in a loss to Seattle and Jaleel Johnson had one stop for the Vikings in their loss to the Bears.
9. Ryan Boyle quarterbacked Indiana State to a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
A field goal as time expired allowed the Sycamores to slip past Western Illinois 15-13 and earn their fifth straight win.
Boyle completed 9-of-17 passes for 149 yards and was sacked five times but still managed to gain six yards on 14 carries including a one-yard touchdown run.
Elsewhere, Angelo Garbutt led Missouri State with 11 tackles in its 37-0 loss at Northern Iowa, Brandon Snyder had seven tackles for South Dakota State in a 49-27 win over South Dakota and Jalen Embry finished with five tackles for Northern Illinois in its 13-7 win over Miami (Ohio).
10. The National Weather Service is calling for a soggy conclusion to Iowa’s home football schedule.
The current forecast for Iowa City for Friday’s Heroes Game calls for a 70-percent chance of rain with a high of 46 degrees.