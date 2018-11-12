IOWA CITY — It had been a while since Nicholas Baer had a game like this. Like maybe a year or more.
The former Bettendorf High School star long ago endeared himself to Iowa basketball fans with his energetic, hustling, do-everything-right style. He did it enough to earn the Big Ten sixth man of the year award in the 2016-17 season but he struggled at times last season.
Slowed by an injury early in the season, he wasn’t always as energetic or efficient.
In a 93-82 victory over Green Bay on Sunday, Baer looked to be back to the form of his sophomore season. He finished with 12 points — his highest total since the last game of the 2016-17 season — and collected six rebounds and always seemed to come up with something when the Hawkeyes needed it most.
The Hawkeyes outscored the visiting Phoenix by 19 points while he was on the court. Through two games, he is at plus-30, the highest mark on the Iowa roster.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery referred to Baer’s effort as “phenomenal’’ and said he was the biggest reason the Hawkeyes were able to climb out of an early 8-point deficit and forge a 1-point halftime lead.
“Baer was just tremendous today,’’ teammate Luka Garza added. “He brought a lot of energy on both ends and really helped us a lot.’’
Most of Baer’s production came in the first half when teammates such as Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon were struggling, but he made a few more big plays after halftime.
There was a play in which a Green Bay player had plucked an offensive rebound directly under the hoop and was about to go up for an easy basket. Baer stripped the ball from his grasp before he could do so.
After Green Bay tied the score at 59-59 in the second half, it was Baer who came down and drained a 3-point field goal to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.
His most memorable play came with about six minutes to go in the first half.
He grabbed a rebound at one end and drove the length of the court, soaring between a couple of Green Bay defenders and ramming the ball through the hoop.
His coast-to-coast dunk gave Iowa a 36-32 lead and brought a roar of approval from the fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena as well as the players sitting on the Hawkeyes’ bench.
“I was pretty excited,’’ Baer admitted. “Tyler Cook has been asking for a dunk in traffic for like three years now. I finally got one, being a ninth-year senior. I got one and I was excited about it and TC was excited about it. Here’s to many more.’’
Baer said that while it was good to win, he and his teammates are far from satisfied. They know they have a lot of work to do going into a game against 14th-ranked Oregon on Thursday night in New York City.
“It wasn’t our best performance,’’ Baer said. “Obviously, early in the season there’s a lot of things we can improve on but I’m happy to come away and be 2-0.’’
Ready to play Bol: Iowa will be going up against one of the top freshmen in the country Thursday in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warriors Project.
Oregon features the talents of 7-foot-2 Bol Bol, the son of the late Manute Bol. He was ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the country last year by one outlet, No. 4 by another, and he hasn’t disappointed.
Through two games, Bol is averaging 17.5 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots per game.
Bol was born in Sudan and actually is a cousin of former Iowa player Peter Jok as well as being related to former NBA star Luol Deng.
Moving up: There was no fanfare about it but McCaffery moved into undisputed possession of third place on Iowa’s all-time win list with Sunday’s victory, breaking a tie with Steve Alford.
He is now 153-120 with the Hawkeyes. The two coaches still ahead of him on the list are Dr. Tom Davis (269-140) and Lute Olson (168-90).
Lots of freebies: The Hawkeyes are averaging an astonishing 41.5 free throw attempts in the first two games but they’re not quite leading the nation in that category.
Louisville has played only one game, against Nicholls State, but shot 55 free throws in that contest. Howard University is averaging 48 attempts in the first two games.
Fast start: Going into Monday night’s action, Big Ten teams were 21-1 with the only setback being Michigan State’s loss to No. 1-ranked Kansas.
Of course, they mostly have been going up against mid-major and lower-level Division I opponents. The one exception is Ohio State’s 64-56 victory on the road at Cincinnati last Wednesday.