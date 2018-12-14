IOWA CITY — When the Iowa basketball team arrives at Wells Fargo Arena for its game Saturday, Nicholas Baer won’t need a tour guide.
He’s been there before. Quite a few times.
The former Bettendorf High School star, the only senior on the Hawkeyes’ roster, will be playing his 10th — and final — game in the Des Moines arena when Iowa takes on Northern Iowa in a 6 p.m. clash in what is scheduled to be the final Hy-Vee Classic. It will be preceded by a 3:30 p.m. game between Iowa State and Drake.
Several of the high points of Baer’s career, both at the high school and college levels, have come inside Wells Fargo, and he’s hoping to go out with one more big splash.
"I always liked playing there in high school," said Baer, who averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while playing six state tournament games there in his junior and senior years of high school.
"I had some success there, and I’m looking forward to going back. But I don’t think there’s anything in particular about the court or the arena or anything like that."
Baer’s high school success in Wells Fargo has carried over to the college level.
One of his first big breakout games as a redshirt freshman in 2015-16 was when he played 30 minutes and collected 13 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots in a win over Drake. His block total is still the arena record.
The following season, he picked up 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Hawkeyes defeated UNI. Last season he had 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and five steals in another conquest of Drake.
"I think it’s just the nature of how each game has turned out," Baer said. "It’s always nice to go back to Wells Fargo Arena. I played there in high school. I think we just had good game plans going into those games, and we just executed it."
The 6-foot-7 forward comes into today’s game playing some of the best basketball of his career.
He scored 14 of Iowa’s last 16 points recently in a 69-68 victory over Pittsburgh. In the Hawkeyes’ most recent game, he had 14 points and seven rebounds in a 98-84 win over Iowa State.
"A ton of confidence, a ton of swag in his game right now," teammate Tyler Cook said. "You can tell that his confidence is just through the roof. You can tell he’s ready for whatever’s thrown at him. … Every practice he brings his A game. Like I said, we’re not really surprised, but what he’s been doing is great."
After struggling with his perimeter shooting all of last season, Baer has made nine of 15 3-point attempts over the past four games.
"I think I’ve just been shooting with confidence," he said. "Obviously when you see a few go in then you shoot with more confidence. I’m feeling good about it. Obviously, I’m trying to do more than just shoot it. That’s part of my game, but also I think it’s how I’ve been able to play defensively."
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery hasn’t been surprised by any of it either.
"I think you're talking about a guy who is now a fifth-year senior who is a really good player," McCaffery said. "He is incredibly versatile and is playing really well, playing with great confidence. When you're playing with that kind of confidence, you impact the game in so many different ways and that's what he does."
There actually is a player on the Iowa roster who has played more games at Wells Fargo than Baer. Redshirt freshman Connor McCaffery, the coach’s son, played 12 games there during his career at Iowa City West, although this will be his first time playing there at the college level.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer drives to the basket against Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, Thursday, December 6, 2018, during second half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 98-84.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer drives against Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker, Thursday, December 6, 2018, during second half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Iowa won the game 98-84.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer, right, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half Monday in East Lansing, Mich. Baer could get his first start of the season tonight if Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp is sidelined by a sprained ankle.
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, left, kisses the 2K Empire Classic trophy as Nicholas Baer and other teammates look on.
University of Iowa’s Nicholas Baer drives the ball into the lane against the University of Green Bay earlier this season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Baer could get his first start of the season tonight if Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp is sidelined by a sprained ankle.
University of Iowa’s Nicholas Baer puts the ball up for two points over the University of Green Bay's Sandy Cohen III during the first half of the game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, left, eyes a loose ball in front of UKMC forward Aleer Leek during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Brothers Nicholas (51) and Michael Baer (0), both forwards for Iowa, pose for a photo during the Iowa men's basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Brothers Nicholas (51) and Michael Baer (0), both forwards for Iowa, pose for a photo during the Iowa men's basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) strips the ball from Illinois guard Mark Smith (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten men's tournament, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 in New York. Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) and guard Aaron Jordan (23) watch. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Iowa forward Tyler Cook, second from left, forward Luka Garza, second from right, and forward Nicholas Baer, right, stop Michigan guard Charles Matthews from scoring during the first half of Thursday's second-round game at the Big Ten conference tournament in New York.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, shown driving against Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, has seen his statistical numbers drop across the board during's the Hawkeyes' frustrating season.
Talk about guys that were hard to figure. Baer played well enough as a sophomore to be named the Big Ten’s sixth man of the year and he worked hard during the off-season to become even better. Then his statistical numbers took a precipitous drop across the board. He averaged 5.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, never really found his shooting touch and blocked half as many shots as he did the year before. A broken finger that caused him to miss the first six games had something to do with it, but the 6-7 Bettendorf alum also looked like he tried too hard to do too much at times.
Iowa' Nicholas Baer, left, and Rutgers' Geo Baker battle for a loose ball during Wednesday's game in Piscataway, N.J.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, blocks Maryland guard Anthony Cowan, center, as Cowan attempts to shoot over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Park, Md., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop drives to the basket past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, during the first half Thursday.
Ohio State guard Musa Jallow, right, drives to the basket past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the first half of Thursday's game in Iowa City, Iowa.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews is fouled by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) while driving to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Michigan, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) passes the ball after briefly losing control during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) is announced with the starting lineup before their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51), shown driving past Michigan guard Charles Matthews on Jan. 2, has seen his statistical numbers drop across the board during's the Hawkeyes' frustrating season.
Michigan's Charles Matthews (1) and Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) reach for a rebound during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in January. Michigan won the game 75-68, and the teams meet again tonight in Ann Arbor.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound over Drake forward Kory Kuenstling during the first half of their game in the Hy-Vee Classic last season. Baer collected 14 rebounds in the game and is averaging 11.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in Wells Fargo Arena during his college career.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, center, grabs a rebound over teammate Luka Garza, right, and Drake forward Nick McGlynn (35) during the second half of Saturday's game in Des Moines.
Southern University forward Jared Sam (12) is fouled by Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, passes around Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, drives past Iowa State guard Jakolby Long, left, during the first half Thursday night. Iowa State defeated the Hawkeyes 84-78.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer sits on the bench during Iowa's annual basketball media day. Baer is expected to play against Virginia Tech on Tuesday after missing six games with a broken finger.
Iowa freshmen Luka Garza (55) and Connor McCaffery (30) joke with Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer (51) at the Hawkeyes' preseason media day Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa basketball player Nicholas Baer meets family friend Marty Maiers, of Iowa City, during an alumni gathering at the Crow Creek Golf Club in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday June 20, 2017.
Iowa basketball player Nicholas Baer meets fans at an alumni gathering at the Crow Valley Golf Club last week. Baer is doing a summer internship with the University of Iowa Foundation.
Iowa basketball head coach Fran McCaffery meets members of the media during an alumni gathering at the Crow Creek Golf Club in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday June 20, 2017.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, tries to steal the ball from South Dakota guard Carlton Hurst during the second half Wednesday night in the opening round of the NIT.
Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) goes under the basket against Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) and Cordell Pemsl (35) during the second half of a Feb. 21 game between the two teams.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer sits on the bench during the second half of a March 5 game against Penn State. According to a statistical formula used by
sports-reference.com, Baer was the second most efficient player in the Big Ten this season.
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) loses the ball in front of Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Cordell Pemsl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) loses the ball in front of Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Cordell Pemsl, right, during the first half Sunday in Iowa City.
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) passes between Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) and Nicholas Baer during the first half Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill drives to the basket past Iowa forward Nicholas Baer Saturday in Iowa City. Hill led all scorers with 21 points.
Ahmad Wagner (0) will start at small forward for Iowa tonight and should see increased playing time with Nicholas Baer out for at least three weeks.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, left, and guard Jordan Bohannon pressure Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands during the second half Wednesday.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) could potentially return to the starting lineup when the Hawkeyes travel to face Illinois on Wednesday.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) battles for a rebound last season against Nebraska.
Northwestern's Gavin Skelly shoots between Iowa's Brady Ellingson, left, and Nicholas Baer on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, left, blocks a shot by Purdue center Isaac Haas during a game earlier this season.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer drives to the basket ahead of Stetson guard Divine Myles, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 95-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer cheers after making a basket and being fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer comes out of the game after getting cut during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 78-64. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Nicholas Baer (51) gets pressure from Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) and Matt Farrell (5) during a game against Notre Dame last season.
As a sophomore last season, Iowa’s Nicholas Baer became the only Big Ten player in the past 25 years to collect 250 points, 45 3-point field goals, 45 steals and 40 blocked shots in a season.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, right, tries to steal the ball from Seton Hall guard Khadeen Carrington (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Seton Hall won 91-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer runs up court after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Baer
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer of Bettendorf was named the Big Ten's sixth man of the year on Monday. Baer is the only player in NCAA Division I with more than 200 points, 35 blocks, 40 steals and 35 3-point field goals.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer comes out of the game after getting cut during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 78-64. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer runs up court after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer drives to the basket ahead of Stetson guard Divine Myles, rear, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 95-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa’s Nicholas Baer (51) gets pressure from Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) and Matt Farrell (5) during the second half of Notre Dame's 92-78 win in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
Iowa’s Nicholas Baer (51) reverses direction during the first half of Notre Dame's 92-78 win in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
NICHOLAS BAER: B+
His perimeter shooting has been erratic at times but no one in the country hustles more and the way he has handled a demotion from the starting lineup has set a great example for younger teammates. He leads the team in steals and blocked shots, and is the No. 2 rebounder. Along with Jok, he has become the leader of the team.
Iowa State guard Monte Morris and Iowa State guard Nick Weiler-Babb try to rip the ball away from Iowa forward Nicholas Baer during the second half Thursday in Iowa City.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer cheers after making a basket and being fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) runs down the court with the ball during the second half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa Cityon Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Hawkeyes fell 83-91 against Seton Hall.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) takes a free-throw shot during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa Cityon Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Hawkeyes fell 83-91 against Seton Hall.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer of Bettendorf was named Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year last year after he became the first NCAA Division I player in 25 years to record 250 points, 45 steals, 45 3-pointers and 40 blocked shots.
Riley Till
Any thoughts that Till (second from left, having fun at media day with teammates Ryan Kriener, Maishe Dailey and Cordell Pemsl) might make a Nicholas Baer-like step from walk-on to major contributor were pretty much dispelled. He played only 22 minutes in eight games, all in the final minutes of blowouts, and scored the first two points of his career against Southern Utah. At 6-7, he lent some needed height to the scout team and he probably has the best hair on the team.
Former Bettendorf star Nicholas Baer expects to take on a leadership role while also seeing more action for the Iowa basketball team this season.
Former Bettendorf alumni and member of the Iowa basketball team Nicholas Baer, speaks with members of the media, Wednesday, October 5, 2016, during basketball media day at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Former Bettendorf star Nicholas Baer expects to take on a leadership role while also seeing more action for the Iowa basketball team this season.
Nicholas Baer, right, and Michigan State's Denzel Valentine wrestle for a loose ball during a game last season. Baer, who finished last year at 195 pounds, hopes to play at 215 next season.
The Hawkeyes' Nicholas Baer of Bettendorf hopes to play at 215 pounds next season after finishing last year at 195.
Nicholas Baer (blocking the shot) and Dom Uhl (25) figure to be leading candidates for start for Iowa next season.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) tries to keep control of the ball between a pair of Villanova players during Sunday's second round game of the NCAA Tournament in New York. The Bettendorf graduate scored 15 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes with four offensive rebounds and a pair of steals.
Nicholas the great
Iowa was behind by 25 points at halftime but it probably would have trailed by much more than that had it not been for Nicholas Baer. The freshman from Bettendorf injected some fresh energy and offense when he came off the bench in the first half and during one 8 1/2–minute stretch was the only Iowa player who scored. Fran McCaffery wisely stayed with him and Baer ended up playing 25 minutes — the second highest total of his career — and scored 15 points.
Villanova guard Phil Booth (5) and Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds (45) defend Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) during the first half of a second round NCAA men's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Subs come through
All four Iowa reserves who played in the game scored and all of them did something important to help at some stage of the contest. Dom Uhl and Christian Williams scored late in the first half to stem a 13-0 scoring run by Temple. Uhl hit a three and Nicholas Baer scored on the break during a second-half run when Iowa was expanding its lead. Ahmad Wagner (pictured defending Temple's Mark Williams) had four rebounds in just 10 minutes of action.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer of Bettendorf says he will have lots of family and friends in Brooklyn to watch him make his NCAA Tournament debut.
Nicholas comes through
In that good stretch at the end, when the Hawkeyes went on an 11-0 scoring run, Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer was probably the best thing they had going for them. He was hustling, creating turnovers, taking the ball to the basket. Had the Hawkeyes been able to pull out the win, it would have been due in large part to the energy he provided.
A lift from the bench
The Iowa bench was tremendous. Christian Williams, who had scored 11 points all season, saw his most extensive action and had eight points in the first half when both Mike Gesell and Anthony Clemmons were in foul trouble. Ahmad Wagner had the best game of his career with 11 points and nine rebounds. Nicholas Baer drained two 3-pointers during an 11-0 run that got Iowa back in the game and he then added a slick assist to Peter Jok for a layup that gave Iowa a 74-72 lead. Dom Uhl didn’t do much statistically but he played very hard.
Penn State's Donovan Jack (5) drives to the basket as Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) defends during the first half Wednesday in State College, Pa.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) and other players off Iowa's bench have seen their playing time decrease somewhat as the Big Ten race has tightened.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) grabs a rebound over Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (50) earlier this season.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) fights for a loose ball rebound in the Hawkeyes 83-70 upset of No. 1-ranked Michigan State last season.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) attempts to block a Michigan State Spartan shot in the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-70 upset over the then-No. 1 ranked team Dec. 29 at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) boxes bout Iowa forward Nicholas Baer (51) on a free throw attempt in a game last season.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) fights for a loose ball rebound in the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-70 upset over the #1 ranked Michigan State Spartans at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa., Tuesday, December, 29, 2015.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Nicholas Baer (51) hits a runner in the lane over Michigan State Spartans guard Matt McQuaid (20) in the Big Ten opener between the Michigan State Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa., Tuesday, December, 29, 2015.
Iowa forward Nicholas Baer, left, celebrates with teammates Anthony Clemmons (5) and Adam Woodbury, right, during the second half of Tuesday's win over Tennessee Tech.
Iowa's Nicholas Baer (51) shoots over Drake's Jacob Enevold Jensen during the second half Saturday in Des Moines. Baer played 30 minutes off the bench and shot 5-of-10 while grabbing seven rebounds.
Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem dribbles by Iowa's Nicholas Baer during the second half Friday in Orlando, Fla.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer (51) meets fans during Iowa's men's basketball media day in Iowa City last week.
Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer has put on some extra weight and feels he may be ready to contend for playing time with the Iowa basketball team.
Senior Gabriel Olaseni (0) jumps into a photo of freshman and has the ball knocked away by Nicholas Baer (51) of Bettendprf, Iowa during the University of Iowa basketball media day in Iowa City, Iowa Thursday October 2, 2014.
Nicholas Baer (51) and Dom Uhl (25) during the University of Iowa basketball media day in Iowa City, Iowa Thursday October 2, 2014.
Baer
Rock Island's C.J. Carr and Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer are the co-captains of the Quad-City times All-Metro basketball team.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer and Rock Island's CJ Carr, are the Quad-City Times metro players of the year, shot, Thursday, March 27, 2014, at Bettendorf High School.
Rock Island's C.J. Carr and Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer are the co-captains of the Quad-City times All-Metro basketball team.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer makes his slam dunk attempt, Monday, March 24, 2014, during half time of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana College campus, Rock Island.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 goes for a rebound against Iowa City's Chike Ukah #54 during first half game action Friday March 14, 2014 semifinal round at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer (51) scores against Iowa City West's Nick Gallagher in the semifinals of the boys state tournament in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer collected 22 points and 13 rebounds in a state semifinal game against Iowa City West last month.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer goes for a rebound against Iowa City West's Chike Ukah during the Class 4A state semifinals Friday in Des Moines. Baer finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 goes for a rebound against Iowa City's Chike Ukah #54 during first half game action Friday March 14, 2014 semifinal round at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 puts the ball up for two points against Iowa City's Nick Gallagher #24 during first half game action Friday March 14, 2014 semifinal round at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 puts a shot up against Urbandale during first-half game action Wednesday March 12, 2014 at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer puts a shot up against Urbandale during the Class 4A state quarterfinals Wednesday in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 puts a shot up against Urbandale during first-half game action Wednesday March 12, 2014 at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 puts a shot up against Urbandale during first-half game action Wednesday March 12, 2014 at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 puts a shot up against Urbandale during first-half game action Wednesday March 12, 2014 at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer #51 puts a shot up against Urbandale during first-half game action Wednesday March 12, 2014 at the IHSAA Boys Basketball Tournament in Des Moines.
The 2013 Bettendorf varsity boys basketball team includes (first row, from left): Cole Clearman, manager Blake Bodenschatz, Dylan Sortillo; (second row): Noah McKissick, Matt Cox, Matt Stone, Kendall Jacks, Michael Lintz; (third row): Matt Coiner, Tyler Dunlavy, Troy Sawyer, Preston Ross, Matt Henson, Matt Cassady; (fourth row): coach Michael Nedelcoff, Kevin Schulting, Jack Kallenberger, Nicholas Baer, Kyle Buhman, head coach Curtis Clark, coach Neil Mandsager.
Davenport Central's Dei Ron De la Rosa (33) reacts gets a pass off with Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer defending during their Class 4A substate final in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday March 4, 2014.
Bettendorf's Kyle Buhman (43) and Nicholas Baer reach for a rebound against Davenport Central during their Class 4A substate final Tuesday in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Kyle Buhman (43) and Nicholas Baer grab a rebound against Davenport Central during a Class 4A substate final in Davenport on Tuesday.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer, left, dives for a loose ball with North Scott's Ricky Grimes last Friday. The Bulldogs won 60-42.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer drives to the hoop past North Scott's Tanner Greve (24) and Cortez Seales (15) in first half action at "The Pit" on Friday, January 24, 2014.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer drives to the hoop past North Scott's Tanner Greve, left, and Cortez Seales (15) in the first half at the Pit on Friday.
Nicholas Baer has started to garner more attention from college programs after leading the Bulldogs in scoring, rebounding, blocks and field goal percentage.
Bettendorf Bulldog Nicholas Baer dunks the ball during Bettendorf's game against the Clinton River Kings on Friday.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer dunks the ball Friday night against Clinton. Baer scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Bulldogs' victory.
Members of the Bettendorf squad, including Kendall Jacks (25) and Nicholas Baer, celebrate their win over Cedar Falls in Class 4A state semifinal Friday, March 8, 2013, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer gets the layin over Rock Island's Day'Qwon Jones during first half action, Saturday, December 21, 2013, during their game at the 20th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer, left, blocks the shot of Rock Island's Corshaune McDuffy at the Genesis Shootout earlier this season. Baer is averaging 15.2 points and more than 8 rebounds a game for the Bulldogs.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer gets the dunk over Rock Ilsand's Tyler Hall during first half action, Saturday, December 21, 2013, during their game at the 20th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island's D'Angelo Hicks and Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer tip off the game, Saturday, December 21, 2013, during their game at the 20th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Rock Island's D'Angelo Hicks drives to the basket against Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer during first half action, Saturday, December 21, 2013, during their game at the 20th annual Genesis Shootout at the Roy J. Carver Center on the Augustana College campus.
Bettendorf's Dylan Sortillo (5) and teammate Nicholas Baer celebrate a Sortillo three-point shot during the first half Saturday.
Central guard Nick Hairston (14) is defended by Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer during the first half Tuesday in Davenport.
Central guard Nick Hairston (14) is defended by Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer during first half action in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday December 17, 2013.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer (51) is one of three Bulldogs players who played with Rock Island players on a highly successful AAU team last summer.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer (51) and Pleasant Valley's Noah Bryant (4) during first half action in Riverdale, Iowa Friday December 13, 2013.
North Scott's Ricky Grimes grabs a rebound away from Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer during a game last season. Bettendorf and North Scott headline the first Metro Fab 5 rankings.
Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer defends Des Moines North's Terence Bush during the 10th Annual Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout in Rock Island, Illinois Friday June 28, 2013.
