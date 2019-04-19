Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer was named the winner of the Chris Street Award for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team at the Hawkeyes’ postseason awards ceremony Thursday night.
The Chris Street Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Street, an Iowa player who died in an auto accident in 1993.
Baer played in 129 games in his career, including 32 starts, and became the only Hawkeye ever to total more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocks, and 100 3-point field goals. As a senior, he averaged 6.7 points per game and led the team in blocked shots (36) and steals (34) while leading the Hawkeyes to a 23-12 record and their first NCAA tournament berth in three years.
Other post-season awards went to Jordan Bohannon, top playmaker; Tyler Cook, best rebounder; Luka Garza, Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award; Joe Wieskamp, newcomer of the year; and Ryan Kriener and Isaiah Moss, most improved player.
Michael Baer and Connor McCaffery shared the team’s Academic Excellence Award.