IOWA CITY — In his dreams, Nicholas Baer probably imagined himself reaching a season-high scoring total in his final home game in an Iowa uniform.
He probably envisioned himself being cheered before and during the game and departing to a loud ovation when being replaced on the court by his kid brother, Michael.
All of that happened Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, almost everything else about Baer’s home finale was pretty much rancid.
The senior forward from Bettendorf tossed in a team-high 17 points, matched a career high with four 3-point field goals and made all the hustle plays he always does, but he didn’t get a lot of help as Iowa still went down to an 86-72 loss to Rutgers in front of a sellout crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The 22nd-ranked Hawkeyes (21-8, 10-8) were never really in the game after halftime and trailed by as much as 21 points in the middle of the second half against a team they defeated on the road two weeks ago.
"No one ever wants to go out that way ...," Baer admitted. "Fortunately, we still have a lot of basketball left."
Some of Baer’s teammates seemed more upset about it than he did.
"I wanted to have his senior night go a little differently, especially with everything he’s done for this community and this institution," said Jordan Bohannon, who scored 15 points. "He’s been the best role model you could be to little kids in this state."
"Whether we won or lost this game, that’s not what he’s going to be remembered by ...," added Tyler Cook, who finished with 16 points Saturday. "I don’t think it affects his legacy whatsoever."
Rutgers (14-14, 7-11 Big Ten) has been the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten tournament every year it has been a member of the league, but the Scarlet Knights showed again Saturday that they’re a vastly different team than in past seasons.
"We’re getting better, and we’re getting better in a league that’s as good as it’s been since I’ve been in it," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.
The Scarlet Knights really surprised the Hawkeyes with their ability to make perimeter shots. They made 11 3-point field goals (in 23 attempts), by far the most they’ve made in a Big Ten game this season.
Ron Harper, who scored a career-best 16 points in an earlier loss to Iowa but was shooting only 26.2 percent from 3-point range for the season, made four 3s Saturday and scored 27 points. Issa Thiam, who had two points in the previous six games, also made four 3s and finished with 13 points.
"Rutgers hasn’t been a great 3-point shooting team, but those guys stepped up and hit them, and we didn’t," said Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis, who filled in for suspended head coach Fran McCaffery.
Bohannon admitted to being surprised by the shooting of the Scarlet Knights, whose 50.8-percent mark was their best in Big Ten play.
"Harper had another big game against us," he said. "We didn’t think he was much of a shooter and hasn’t been shooting the ball well, but he was making shots tonight."
"But we also let those guys get rolling …," Baer added. "Once guys get rolling, they’re a lot tougher to cool off than it is to keep them from getting rolling to start with."
Perhaps a bigger problem was an Iowa offense that has sputtered through the past several games. The Hawkeyes shot 35.7 percent from the field. In the middle of the second half their percentage was below 30.
"We were missing free throws, missing bunnies," Bohannon said. "I thought I had a lot of good looks in the second half but they didn’t fall. … It was just a weird night shooting-wise."
The Hawkeyes trailed 39-30 at halftime despite one stretch in which Baer scored seven straight points. Thiam, who had not scored in double figures since Nov. 16, nailed three straight 3s from the exact same spot in the left corner in response to that Iowa run.
The Hawkeyes fell even further behind early in the second half and trailed 70-49 after Thiam’s fourth 3-pointer of the game.
They eventually chopped the deficit to 72-60 when Baer rebounded a missed shot, dribbled out and drilled a 3. But Rutgers broke the Iowa press, resulting in a Harper dunk, and Melvin Mathis picked the ball loose from Bohannon and went in for another dunk with 3 ½ minutes remaining to halt the threat.
Baer, who attempted 14 shot attempts in the game (including 12 3s), had his night end with exactly a minute remaining when he fouled out for only the third time in his career. He went around and hugged teammates on the court, then went to the bench to a loud ovation, hugging Michael as he replaced him on the court.
"I gave (Nicholas) a little tap on the shoulder," Bohannon said, "and said ‘I’m glad you shot 12 3s tonight. There’s no better way to go out at Carver.’"
The Hawkeyes remain in solid position to make the NCAA tournament with a pair of regular-season games remaining, both on the road.
"We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome, but we still feel good about who we are and where we are," Francis said.
"We’ve hit a bump in the road right now," Baer said. "We just need to adjust."