IOWA ITEMS

Unfamiliar role: Assistant coach Andrew Francis filled in for suspended head coach Fran McCaffery on Saturday, serving as the head coach in a game for the first time in 14 years.

“For me personally, it was a different view, that’s for sure,’’ Francis said. “It felt good but it felt different.’’

Lots of whistles: A total of 48 fouls were called in Saturday’s game and 62 free throws were attempted. Both those numbers matched season highs for Iowa, equaling the totals from their Dec. 3 at Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes finished 24 for 36 at the free throw line.

Moving up: With 15 points, Iowa junior Jordan Bohannon moved up two spots on the career scoring list, passing Kevin Kunnert and Hawkeyes radio broadcaster Bob Hansen. Bohannon is now 31st with 1,155 points.

Up next: Iowa’s next game is Thursday on the road at Wisconsin. Game time is 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by ESPN.