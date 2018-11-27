IOWA ITEMS

--Iowa announced prior to Tuesday’s game that junior forward Cordell Pemsl will undergo knee surgery and is out for the year.

Pemsl has been sidelined since the Hawkeyes’ season opener by what was described as “chronic irritation caused by hardware inserted into his knee during an operation while he was in high school. Both Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and Pemsl said they initially hoped the removal of the hardware could wait until after the season.

Pemsl underwent multiple leg surgeries during his high school career at Dubuque Wahlert, but had missed only one game in two years prior to this season. He averaged 8.9 points per game as a freshman and 5.7 points last season.

The move leaves the Hawkeyes with only nine active scholarship players. Freshman CJ Fredrick and sophomore Jack Nunge previously decided to redshirt this season.

--Jordan Bohannon scored 12 points for Iowa but more importantly he reached a career high with six steals. His previous high of four came two years ago against Indiana.

--Iowa’s next game will be its Big Ten opener Friday night at home against Wisconsin. Game time is 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.