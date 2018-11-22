Moving up one spot to 12th in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Iowa women’s basketball team enjoys its highest national ranking since 1997.
But on the court beginning today, coach Lisa Bluder expects to find out if the Hawkeyes are for real.
Iowa faces 25th-rated West Virginia in a 4:15 p.m. game at the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas, with a match-up against either Florida State or Eastern Kentucky to follow on Saturday before a road trip next Thursday to top-ranked Notre Dame.
“We’re going to find out what we’re made of in the next week,’’ Bluder said.
Bluder likes what she has seen from her team during its 3-0 start.
“I don’t think we were challenged that much last week, unfortunately,’’ Bluder said. “At the same time, it gave us an opportunity to get some younger kids in and that was good. For this early in the year, we are flowing pretty well. I’ll credit that to having an experienced basketball team.’’
The Hawkeyes are averaging 100 points and shooting 62 percent as a team, riding the strength of a veteran group to early-season success at home and on the road.
She believes a 104-67 road win at Western Kentucky last week should help the Hawkeyes as they prepare for the back-to-back challenges Iowa faces in the Bahamas.
“This is the start of an important two weeks for us,’’ Bluder said. “It’s the heart of our nonconference schedule, games that will get us ready for the Big Ten but right now, it’s all about West Virginia.’’
The Mountaineers match the Hawkeyes’ 3-0 start and will test Iowa with a defense that has limited opponents to 28 percent shooting while forcing an average of 27 turnovers per game.
“They’re very aggressive defensively,’’ Bluder said. “They play very good on-ball and pressure defense. It will be a good test for us, a step up.’’
With Kathleen Doyle still sidelined with broken bones in her non-shooting hand, the back-to-back games will be a test of sorts for Tania Davis as she continues working her way back from ACL surgery.
The Hawkeyes’ starting point guard has averaged 27 minutes per game, but Bluder will limit her minutes on the practice court this week in hopes of maximizing in-game performance from the senior.
“We worry about that a little because Tania hasn’t had to do that yet,’’ Bluder said, saying Davis participated in short practices on Wednesday and Thursday in the Bahamas and will go as long as needed today.
“The plan will be to play her as much as we need to against West Virginia to get the win and then go from there,’’ Bluder said. “We’re not going to monitor minutes in games or anything like that, but we will try to be smart about it.’’
Iowa’s average margin of victory through its first three games has been 39 points, providing the Hawkeyes with a chance to build some depth that will be utilized.
“Our younger players have been getting a chance to play and we’ll need them,’’ Bluder said. “We’re getting them some valuable experience that will help us not only this week, but later on.’’